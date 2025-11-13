Elizabeth M. Lykins, Presents ‘The Season of Self,’ Helping Individuals Rediscover Inner Strength This Holiday

Elizabeth M. Lykins

Healing at the Source: Spiritual coach and author Elizabeth M. Lykins introduces a transformative, non-medical approach to emotional renewal.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the holiday season ushers in a familiar mix of joy, obligations, and emotional expectations, author and transformational guide Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is sharing a powerful message of inner renewal. After treating thousands of patients facing depression, anxiety, and other mental health challenges over a thirty-year clinical career, Lykins is inviting individuals to return to themselves during the most emotionally demanding time of the year.

In her book Reflections on Transcendence: Everything You Have Been Searching for Is Already Inside of You, Lykins invites readers to slow down, look within, and rediscover the quiet intelligence that lives beneath the noise of daily life.

For three decades, Lykins worked in emergency departments, behavioral health units, and urgent care settings, witnessing firsthand the profound emotional strain people carry. Over time, she recognized a critical gap in traditional medical care: while it can address symptoms, it often does not reach the deeper roots of emotional suffering. This realization led her to shift toward a non-medical, introspective approach that helps individuals reconnect with their inner clarity, resilience, and peace.

“I've spent over 30 years in the medical field, treating mental illness medically. Now my aim is to tackle the source of mental illness from a non-medical standpoint,” Lykins explains. Her work now centers on helping individuals access the deeper intelligence within themselves —an inner presence that remains available even amid stress, chaos, or overwhelm.

This perspective is especially meaningful during the holidays, a season that often brings hidden expectations and long-standing emotional roles. Many people find themselves doing more, giving more, or performing more, often at the expense of their own well-being. Lykins encourages a different approach: viewing this season not as a test of endurance, but as an opportunity to return to one’s inner anchor.

“Especially during these troubled and chaotic times, take comfort in knowing who you really are at your core. Allow this timeless intelligence within to guide you in all things. The deeper space within you is a sanctuary, where you can retreat at any moment to find comfort, light, and the strength to face all of your challenges, one moment at a time,” says Lykins.

To support individuals in navigating this emotionally charged season, Lykins is offering her “Return to Self” Coaching Experience, available in both 1:1 and small-group formats. This immersive program helps participants step out of overwhelm and reconnect with a grounded, authentic sense of self, ideal for anyone seeking calm, clarity, and emotional steadiness during the holiday rush.

As the year comes to a close, Lykins also emphasizes the value of compassionate year-end reflection. While many people review the year by focusing on perceived failures or unmet goals, she encourages a more balanced and transformative approach. Her teachings highlight reflection as a process of self-recognition rather than self-critique, enabling individuals to see themselves with openness rather than judgment.

For those ready to deepen this inner work, Lykins is opening enrollment for her New Year Coaching Program, designed to help participants enter 2026 with renewed clarity, alignment, and emotional resilience.

“Let 2026 be the year you choose yourself,” Lykins concludes. “Sign up for coaching services and discover that the transformation you seek, the change you long for, is already within you. You simply need to take that next step and commit to realizing it.”

About Elizabeth M. Lykins

Elizabeth M. Lykins, PA-C, is an author, transformational teacher, and medical professional with thirty years of experience treating mental health and other urgent conditions in high-pressure clinical environments. Through her writing and coaching programs, she helps individuals reconnect with their inner intelligence and return to the sanctuary within.

To learn more about Elizabeth M. Lykins and her transformational work, click here: https://www.amagnificentmetamorphosis.com/

