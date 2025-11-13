The Netflix Model Comes to Real Estate: MARIS and Repliers Introduce On-Demand Data Access

Maris CEO & President, Cameron Paine

MARIS and Repliers unveil a Netflix-style, on-demand MLS data access model that improves visibility, security, and accelerates product development.

By partnering with Repliers, we're giving MARIS, our brokers, agents, and our vendors more modern choices in how we all work with MLS data.” — Cameron Paine, MARIS CEO & President

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Repliers , a platform that simplifies the application of MLS data, announced a strategic partnership with Mid-America Regional Information Systems, Inc. ( MARIS ) MLS today to offer Repliers' modern technology stack to MARIS' brokers and vendors. Recently selected for the NAR REACH Canada program, Repliers transforms how the industry builds with MLS data, turning months of work into days of development.Through this partnership, MARIS brokers and vendors will have access to Repliers' shared infrastructure and developer tool suite, eliminating redundant engineering and empowering them to focus on core product development.Why This MattersBrokers and vendors want to deliver innovative solutions to their clients, but building the underlying technology has been a major barrier. Developing data infrastructure and advanced features like AI-powered search, while managing security, requires significant time, cost, and specialized expertise that many simply don't have. As technology evolves rapidly, keeping pace with these advancements becomes increasingly challenging.Repliers removes that barrier. MARIS brokers and vendors can now integrate these advanced capabilities directly into their solutions while maintaining full control and ownership of their product. This flexibility allows them to launch faster, spend less, and focus their resources on creating unique experiences that set them apart and deliver real value to clients.Quote from MARIS CEO"At MARIS, we're always looking for ways to give our members more options and capabilities," said Cameron Paine, President and CEO of MARIS. "Think about how Netflix transformed media distribution. Instead of copying content to VHS tapes and DVDs (where you had no visibility into who was watching, how often, or whether copies were being redistributed), Netflix delivers content on demand. This gives them valuable insights into viewing patterns, allows them to personalize experiences, and enables them to monitor for suspicious activity.”"We're applying that same philosophy to MLS data. While data replication continues to serve important needs, Repliers offers a new option that gives us unprecedented visibility into how our data is being used while dramatically improving security. By partnering with Repliers, we're giving MARIS, our brokers, agents, and our vendors more modern choices in how we all work with MLS data."Quote from Repliers CEO"The future of real estate technology won’t be about everyone building the same infrastructure over and over," said Rhett Damon, CEO of Repliers. "It will be about shared innovation that elevates the entire industry. Through this partnership with MARIS, we're creating a foundation where brokers, agents, and vendors channel their energy into what truly matters: building exceptional experiences for clients and consumers.”About MARISMARIS is a regional MLS serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. Based in St. Louis, MARIS supports more than 15,000 real estate professionals across nearly 100 counties and 14 shareholder associations. Learn more at marismls.com.About RepliersRepliers specializes in simplifying the application of MLS data. By abstracting away the complexities of engineering data-dependent features and offering those capabilities on demand. Repliers allows developers to focus on end-user experiences and their core competencies. Repliers supports a growing network of MLS integrations, brokerages, and vendors.AvailabilityStarting in late-Q4 2025, MARIS subscribers will have early access to Repliers' developer environment. Detailed documentation, onboarding guides, and support will be available via the MARIS member portal.Media ContactsRepliersCristina Di CerboMarketing and OperationsCristina@Repliers.comMARISRandi Marie AllenCommunication and Education Managerrmallen@marismls.com314-626-0829

