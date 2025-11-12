Chinese National Pleads Guilty and is Sentenced for Smuggling a Dangerous Biological Pathogen into the U.S. While Working at a University of Michigan Laboratory

DETROIT – Yunqing Jian, 33, a citizen of the People’s Republic of China, pleaded guilty today to charges of smuggling a biological pathogen into the United States and then lying to FBI agents about it, and was sentenced to time-served, announced United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.

Gorgon was joined in the announcement by Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Runyan, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Detroit Division and Marty C. Raybon, Director of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The FBI arrested Jian in June in connection with allegations related to Jian’s and her co-defendant, Zunyong Liu’s, smuggling into America a fungus called Fusarium graminearum, which causes “head blight,” a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, and is responsible for billions of dollars in economic losses worldwide each year. Fusarium graminearum’s toxins cause vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive defects in humans and livestock.

According to court records, Jian received Chinese government funding for her work on this pathogen in China. Jian’s electronics contain information describing her membership in and loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party. Jian’s boyfriend, Liu, works at a Chinese university where he conducts research on the same pathogen and that he first lied but then admitted to smuggling Fusarium graminearum into America—through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport—so that he could conduct research on it at the laboratory at the University of Michigan where his girlfriend, Jian, worked.

“We must stop Chinese Nationals who are smuggling potentially catastrophic biomaterials. We cannot allow these smugglers to work in the shadows at the University of Michigan. This felony conviction and sentence are a small but important measure against secret biological threats from China. We remain thankful for the work of our elite federal partners—ICE, HSI, FBI, and CBP,” said U.S. Attorney Gorgon.

"Today’s guilty plea underscores the critical role CBP plays in protecting the United States from biological threats that could endanger public health and harm our agricultural economy,” said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “This case highlights the dangers posed by individuals attempting to smuggle potentially hazardous materials into the country, even under the guise of academic research. The successful resolution of this complex investigation, involving CBP offices nationwide and our federal partners, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to securing America’s borders and safeguarding national security. I commend the dedication and expertise of all those involved in bringing this case to justice."

“Smuggling biological pathogens into the United States from China is a threat to the citizens of Michigan and America as a whole,” said Jennifer Runyan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office. “FBI Detroit works around the clock to disrupt any threats to national security no matter when and from where they come. This outcome would not be possible without the exceptional efforts of the FBI Detroit Counterintelligence Task Force, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations and HSI.”

The FBI and CBP investigated this case.