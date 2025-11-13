Shufti to Host Expert-Led Webinar on Closing the 1% Gap in Identity Verification Systems

Shufti - 1% Matter Webinar Shufti 1% Matter Webinar

Industry experts will join a live Shufti webinar on Nov 14, 2025, to discuss how deepfakes, synthetic IDs, and AI fraud exploit gaps in digital verification.

Multiple verification systems might pass audits on paper, but fail to stop fraud in practice. This event is about the difference between measuring performance and designing for resilience.” — Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Chief Commercial Officer at Shufti,

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification leader, will host a live webinar on 14 November 2025 titled “If Your Verification System Is 99% Accurate, Are You Really Safe?” The event will address a persistent and often under-examined vulnerability in digital identity verification systems: the 1% of cases that bypass even the most accurate verification models.

Industry leaders from RegTech, fraud prevention, and compliance will explore the unseen vulnerabilities that make even high-accuracy identity verification systems susceptible to modern threats like AI-generated deepfakes and synthetic identities.

While most providers and platforms promote 98–99% verification accuracy, this webinar challenges that benchmark by shifting attention to the 1% of edge cases that remain unresolved, and often exploited.

From deepfake-enabled impersonation to synthetic identities engineered to pass conventional checks, these low-frequency but high-impact threats are reshaping how businesses must think about trust, defense, and compliance in digital onboarding.

The webinar will be moderated by Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Chief Commercial Officer at Shufti, and will feature a panel of global experts:

-Andrei Sribny, CEO at AML Certification Center, is a recognized voice in financial crime compliance and regulatory development

-Ray Blake, Financial Crime Specialist at RiskAlert247, is known for his investigative work on fraud networks and identity abuse across financial systems

Together, the speakers will explore why modern identity fraud is no longer defined by volume but by sophistication, targeting blind spots that evade traditional models.

“Numeric accuracy alone no longer defines safety,” said Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, CCO at Shufti. “Fraudsters have learned to operate in the narrow gaps that verification models can’t explain. This webinar will focus on how to detect, escalate, and neutralize those exceptions before they evolve into systemic breaches.”

Understanding the 1%: What’s Really at Risk:

The discussion will examine the structural weaknesses in identity verification systems that rely solely on surface-level checks, such as document scans or facial matches, without deeper behavioral signals, escalation logic, or real-time verification intelligence.

The panel will outline specific threat vectors that exploit this 1% gap, including:

-Deepfakes and facial morphing are used to impersonate real identities during onboarding

-Synthetic identities designed from fabricated or stitched-together data, often indistinguishable from real users

-Proxy risk, where fraud networks rotate real and synthetic credentials across platforms that don’t share intelligence

Attendees will also explore why traditional metrics, accuracy, approval rates, and pass rates are no longer sufficient indicators of verification success. Instead, the conversation will propose new frameworks for measuring fraud resilience, escalation logic, and verification continuity, especially as regulations introduce stricter expectations around effectiveness, privacy, and assurance.

Andrei Sribny will highlight the operational side of fraud detection. “Synthetic and recycled identities don’t disappear, they migrate,” he explained. “When platforms operate in isolation, that migration becomes their exposure. Cross-intelligence and adaptive escalation are no longer optional.”

From Detection to Defense-First Verification:

As identity fraud becomes increasingly adversarial, reactive fraud detection is proving inadequate.

The panel will discuss how organizations can shift toward defense-first verification, a model that blends adaptive AI with human-in-the-loop escalation and cross-platform risk awareness.

-Adaptive AI that adjusts decision logic based on fraud context, not just static thresholds

-Human-in-the-loop escalation to assess edge cases flagged by behavior or facial signals

-Cross-platform intelligence to detect recycled or reused credential patterns in real time

These principles underpin Shufti’s Waterfall Approach™, which starts verification with low-friction methods such as behavioral or estimation checks, then progressively escalates to document, biometric, and liveness verification as risk increases.

When a user has already been verified, Shufti enables Fast ID, a reusable, user-consented identity credential that eliminates re-verification friction, while maintaining verifiability and compliance.

The webinar will also reflect on current regulatory momentum. With the UK’s Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act mandating identity verification for directors and PSCs at Companies House from November 2025, and the EU’s 6th Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD6) strengthening customer due diligence and criminal liability standards, businesses face growing pressure to implement identity verification systems that go beyond basic compliance.

The discussion will explore how multiple legal shifts are reshaping expectations around verification architecture, resilience, and traceability.

Regulators are starting to demand effectiveness, not just structure,” said Ray Blake, Financial Crime Specialist at RiskAlert247. “It’s no longer about whether you have verification. It’s about whether it works against real threats.”

Ray Blake added, “The new standard isn’t how well a system performs under normal conditions; it’s how well it defends against conditions deliberately engineered to deceive it.”



Event Details:

Title: If Your Verification System Is 99% Accurate, Are You Really Safe?

Date: 14 November 2025

Time: 3:00 PM GMT

Registration: https://lnkd.in/dZDZpCzx



A Webinar for Those Responsible for Trust:

The session is designed for senior decision-makers across:

-Verification platforms managing onboarding or age-gated access

-Regulated institutions balancing KYC/AML compliance and UX

-Product and fraud teams designing verification or safety flows

-Policy leads navigating evolving digital trust regulations

-Age-restricted platforms governed by OSA, DSA, and similar legislation

-FinTech, gaming, and online marketplaces

Attendees can expect a candid and technically grounded conversation that goes beyond statistics. While the panel will address common gaps in identity verification systems, it will also raise new questions about what comes next: the risks no longer measured, the threats no longer obvious, and the future of trust in systems designed for safety, but often built for speed.

The session will also include a live Q&A, where participants can engage directly with the speakers and explore how these issues apply to their own industries, regions, and regulatory frameworks.

Register here to attend the webinar and be part of the discussion: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7391461339195510784/



About Shufti

Shufti is a global identity‑verification and fraud‑prevention provider working with more than 1,000 clients in fintech, gaming, and online marketplaces across 240+ countries and territories. Its in‑house technology stack enables layered verification, including facial biometrics, document authentication, AI‑driven fraud detection, and reusable digital credentials.

Shufti holds certifications under ISO/IEC 27001:2022, SOC 2 Type II, PCI DSS, and Cyber Essentials Plus, and its solutions support compliance with GDPR, CCPA, the UK Online Safety Act, and the EU Digital Services Act.

By combining privacy‑first architecture, global scale, and regulatory alignment, Shufti helps organisations meet complex compliance demands without compromising speed or user trust.

