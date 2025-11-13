Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm Welcomes Kristin McAlpin as Associate, Expanding Medical Malpractice Practice

New York, New York – McAlpin previously served as a criminal defense attorney in New York City and on Long Island, representing clients in matters ranging from disorderly conduct to first-degree murder. In addition to extensive trial and motion practice, she has secured several published decisions on substantive motions — experience that informs her meticulous approach to fact development and legal strategy.

A two-time graduate of Boston College, Kristin McAlpin earned her B.A. in 2014 and her J.D. from Boston College Law School in 2017. She was admitted to the New York bar in 2018. At Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, she will apply her courtroom background and research-driven methodology to investigations, motion practice, and trial work on behalf of clients alleging injuries caused by medical malpractice.

“My background in criminal defense taught me that rigorous fact development and measured advocacy can change outcomes. At Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, I’m eager to collaborate on cases that demand strategic judgment and tenacity on behalf of our clients,” said Kristin McAlpin, Associate.

Originally from Miami, Florida, McAlpin has called New York City home for eight years. Outside of work, she enjoys exploring new restaurants, visiting museums, taking self-guided walking tours, and spending time at Rockaway Beach.

The Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP is a New York–based plaintiffs’ firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, medical malpractice, and civil rights matters. With decades of experience, the firm pairs thorough case development and measured advocacy with a strong record of securing justice for clients across New York and beyond.

Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Firm, LLP

3 Park Ave, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10016

(212) 869-3500

k.mcalpin@fuchsberg.com

https://www.fuchsberg.com/

Press Contact : Kristin McAlpin

