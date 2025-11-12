Linda Parker selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Linda Parker will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Parker, Founder of the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, was recently selected for the Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Linda Parker will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience in the industry of transforming leaders and teams, Ms. Parker has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Parker is the founder, co-owner and curator of The Bedford Boys Tribute Center, Bedford, VA, which honors the 19 young men who lost their lives on the first day of the Normandy invasion during WWII. As co-owner and curator of the center, Ms. Parker has helped create a space for education, remembrance and reflection, ensuring that future generations understand the human cost of freedom.Shifting from accounting and Financial Advisory Services to curating a museum and tribute space required both vision and commitment. Ms. Parker embraced the challenge by engrossing herself in the different stories of the Bedford Boys and by working closely with the Families of the Bedford Boys and the local community to gather artifacts, memories and personal accounts. Each exhibit at the center is created with care, ensuring that the descriptive account remains individualized, accurate to their personal stories and considerate.Ms. Parker also produced a documentary film entitled “We Have Casualties…”, which aims to preserve and protect the Bedford Boys Legacy and sharing wartime stories in a compelling visual format. This work furthers her mission to keep history alive for new audiences. They gave all their “Tomorrows for your Today”.In 2023, Ms. Parker was made an Honorary Colonel in the Virginia National Guard’s 116th Infantry Regiment, for the work she has done to preserve the legacy of the Bedford Boys.Ms. Parker is also a published author of the children’s book series, “Austin and Charlie Adventures,” is inspired by two real dogs and offers engaging tales that blend fun with life lessons. She frequently visits schools to read her books aloud, delighting children while encouraging them to think imaginatively. In addition to writing and before embarking on her career path, Ms. Parker graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Parker has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This past year she was also awarded with Top Co-owner and Curator of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of The Empowered Woman Award.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Parker for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Parker attributes her success to a strong values-based leadership style, a passion for her work, and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys dancing, skiing, and spending time with her family. 