Montgomery Robbins Shares Expert Tips for Pet-Friendly Landscape Design in the Bay Area

Bay Area landscape architects share how thoughtful design can create outdoor spaces that are beautiful, functional, and pet-friendly.

Montgomery Robbins creates unparalleled outdoor spaces that inspire, function, and last.” — John Montgomery

ALAMO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you have a canine (or feline) companion in your life, or expect to have one in the future, pet-friendly landscape architecture and design may pique your interest. Like all clients, each pet is unique—and while many are easygoing when it comes to the landscape, others have quite a bit to say about “their” yards. How do you make a landscape friendly for your best friend and comfortable for you? Montgomery Robbins , Inc. shares insights on creating harmonious environments for both people and pets to enjoy.Pets, like humans, engage in varying levels of activity within the landscape—from cats lounging in the sun to dogs running fence patrols, wrestling, fetching, or chasing squirrels. Understanding your pet’s favorite backyard antics helps design a space that accommodates it all. For example, if flower beds are routinely crushed, raised planters or sturdy barriers can help. Creating a dedicated play area for pets is another thoughtful option. These spaces can be large and beautifully integrated—no design compromise required.For dogs that patrol the fence line, a “perimeter path” can be both practical and attractive. Montgomery Robbins often includes these paths in design plans, providing a win-win: pets enjoy their natural routines while homeowners can relax and enjoy their gardens. For dogs that like to rest among the plants, hardy species such as Lomandra are ideal—they can be sat on, walked through, and even lightly chewed without harm.Dogs’ paws are more sensitive than many realize. Hot surfaces or sharp materials like some types of gravel can be painful, so providing alternative walking surfaces is essential. Grass remains a favorite for both dogs and people, though water conservation makes large lawns less practical. A smaller lawn area for pets, paired with materials such as decomposed granite, smooth pebbles, faux turf, wood decking, or concrete and stone, offers comfort and visual balance. Adding shade over hardscape areas further enhances comfort on warm days.If your dog tends to nibble plants, it’s important to choose vegetation carefully. Many garden favorites, including lavender, can be poisonous in moderate quantities. For dogs who have never shown interest in plants, the risk is low. However, for new puppies or particularly curious dogs, extra caution is advised. The ASPCA website offers a comprehensive list of toxic plants, and when working with a licensed Landscape Architect, it’s best to mention any pets so the design can be tailored for their safety.Finally, no dog-related landscape discussion is complete without considering the most routine part of their outdoor use. While many pet owners walk their dogs elsewhere, home landscapes are often a primary place for relief. Lawns remain popular because grass and soil naturally absorb odor and bacteria, although too much ammonia can cause brown patches. For those using artificial turf, it’s essential to select one designed for pets—its porous backing allows proper drainage and cleaning. Smooth gravel or mulch can also serve as alternative surfaces for easy maintenance and visual cohesion.Designing for both people and pets adds richness, functionality, and heart to outdoor spaces . At Montgomery Robbins, Inc., pet-friendly landscape architecture is simply part of creating environments that feel good to live in—spaces that are beautiful, practical, and deeply personal. For Bay Area homeowners considering updates to their yards or outdoor living areas, thoughtful design ensures every member of the household—two-legged or four-legged—feels right at home.About Montgomery Robbins, Inc.Montgomery Robbins, Inc. is a leading landscape architecture firm based in Alamo, California, serving the Bay Area and beyond. With over five decades of design experience, the firm creates distinctive, sustainable outdoor environments that reflect both natural beauty and contemporary comfort.

