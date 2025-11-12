DR. KIMBERLY OKUMURA SELECTED FOR THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

Dr. Kimberly Okumura will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Kimberly Okumura D.D.S, Cosmetic & General Dentist in Huntington Beach, California was selected for IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Dr. Kimberly Okumura will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaDr. Okumura has successfully maintained her practice in Huntington Beach, California for many years. She shares her proficiency and love of teaching, as an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry at USC and runs the Fearful Patient Clinic and Tobacco Cessation Clinic.Dr. Okumura, provides dentistry along with her team of dental care professionals for the whole family. They strive to create the best dental experience possible and provide exceptional service with close attention to detail for healthy, long-lasting smiles. Utilizing the latest technology and innovations, Dr. Okumura delivers the highest level of care for her patients, even treatments for patients who are fearful of dental visits. Her areas of expertise extend beyond a basic dentistry practice and they include: Invisalign, Lumineers, Velscope, Laser Periodontal Therapy, Teeth Whitening, Snap-on smile, Perio Protect Trays, VELscope, to name a few.Dr. Okumura received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 1990. She also took numerous continuing education hours to ensure she stays current with the newest Cosmetic and Dental requirements. The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “Choosing Dr. Okumura for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is artistic, trustworthy and passionate about the profession of dentistry. Her strong interpersonal skills and good business sense are what makes her so phenomenal and deserving of this award. We are looking forward to honoring her on stage this December. “Throughout her remarkable career Dr. Okumura has received numerous awards, accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding leadership and devotion to the profession. In 2020, she was be featured on the famous Reuter Building in Times Square NY. In 2019, she was awarded Top Dentist of the Decade and she graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as Top Dentist of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2017, she was voted one of the Top Dentists in Orange County by her peers and featured in Orange Coast Magazine numerous years in a row. Dr. Okumura is a member of the American Dental Association, California Dental Association, Harbor Dental Society, Japanese American Dental Association, the Christian Medical and Dental Association, and Orange County Dental Association.Looking back, Dr. Okumura attributes her success to her training and desire to learn, mentors she has had along the way and her manual dexterity. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. For the future, she hopes to inspire people to care for themselves through their dental hygiene and will continue to serve her patients in the best way she knows how.For more information on Dr. Okumura please visit: drkimberlyokumura.com To view her Video Biography: https://youtu.be/OpxH7pFwQdI About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization who handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More Information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

