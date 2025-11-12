Judge Hurly elected to serve as the Unit 1 at-large representative on Administrative Council

Judge Michael Hurly has been elected to serve as the Unit 1 at-large representative on the Administrative Council. He will be finishing out the term previously held by Judge Anthony Swain Benson.

