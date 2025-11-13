RK Logistics Group Invests in AI Systems to Revolutionize Last-Mile Delivery Services at On Time Trucking

The sophisticated, AI-driven logistics management system positions On Time Trucking as New York's premier last-mile partner for high-volume shippers, retailers.

Our investment in AI is a game-changer—a fully automated, AI-powered system with unprecedented precision that translates into a superior, more predictable and cost-effective service for our clients.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO, RK Logistics Group

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group, a leading national provider of comprehensive supply chain solutions, today announced a significant technological advancement for its newly acquired Long Island-based last-mile subsidiary, On Time Trucking (OTT). OTT is integrating a proprietary, industry-leading Artificial Intelligence SaaS platform, a move that fundamentally transforms its operational capabilities and sets a new standard for last-mile delivery excellence in Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs.

This strategic investment underscores RK Logistics Group’s commitment to modernizing its service offerings and providing clients with unparalleled visibility, efficiency, and reliability in the complex New York metropolitan market. The integration replaces legacy, manual processes with a sophisticated, AI-driven logistics management system, positioning OTT as the premier last-mile partner for high-volume shippers and retailers.

A New Era of Last-Mile Precision and Visibility

The integration of the AI platform delivers immediate, tangible benefits to OTT’s enterprise clients, addressing the critical industry challenges of cost, speed, and transparency. The system’s core value proposition is built on three pillars: Intelligent Automation, Real-Time Visibility, and Enhanced Customer Experience.

"The last mile is the most critical and often the most challenging segment of the supply chain, especially in a dense, dynamic environment like New York City," says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. "Our investment in Artificial Intelligence SaaS is a game-changer. It moves OTT from manual, paper-based operations to a fully automated, AI-powered system. This transition is not just an upgrade; it’s a complete operational overhaul that translates directly into a superior, more predictable and cost-effective service for our clients. We are now equipped to handle the demands of same-day and next-day delivery with unprecedented precision."

Key Client Benefits of the AI Integration:

—AI-Powered Dynamic Routing:

The new proprietary AI routing engine leverages artificial intelligence to generate optimal delivery routes in minutes, a process that previously took hours. The system accounts for real-time traffic, geo-fencing, and complex delivery constraints—such as specific building security protocols in commercial districts like the World Trade Center—ensuring the most efficient and accurate delivery sequence. This optimization is proven to reduce routing time by up to 30% and significantly improves on-time performance.

—End-to-End Real-Time Visibility:

Clients gain a comprehensive, single-pane view of their shipments from the moment inventory is received to final delivery. This includes real-time status updates, intelligent Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) predictions, and proactive exception management. This level of transparency is crucial for C-suite decision-makers who require data-driven insights to manage their supply chain risk and customer expectations.

—Seamless Digital Proof of Delivery (POD):

Drivers utilize a modern, "Uber-like" mobile application for their daily routes. Upon completion, the system captures digital signatures and photographic proof of delivery, instantly updating the client record. This eliminates the delays and errors associated with paper-based processes, allowing for immediate billing and faster reconciliation.

—Streamlined Operations and Accuracy:

By automating manual data entry and paper shuffling, the new AI platform drastically reduces the potential for human error. The system ensures that customer service representatives can schedule delivery appointments electronically the moment inventory is scanned, and billers can initiate invoicing immediately upon digital POD capture. This internal efficiency translates into faster turnaround times and greater accuracy for clients.

—Future-Proof Client Portal:

Phase two of the integration, scheduled for Q1 2026, will introduce a dedicated customer portal. This secure login will allow clients to access enhanced visibility tools, pull customized performance reports, and gain deeper insights into their delivery metrics, further cementing OTT’s role as a transparent and collaborative logistics partner.

A Strategic Advantage in a Competitive Market

The New York last-mile market is characterized by high costs and intense pressure for speed. By adopting this new AI system, RK Logistics Group is not only modernizing OTT but is also creating a significant competitive moat. The ability to offer 99%+ on-time, damage-free deliveries—a target for 70% of industry leaders—is now a core capability.

RK Logistics Group is committed to leveraging technology to drive superior outcomes for its clients. The Artificial Intelligence integration at On Time Trucking is a powerful demonstration of this commitment, ensuring that OTT remains the most reliable, efficient, and technologically advanced last-mile provider servicing Manhattan and the boroughs.

_____

About RK Logistics Group:

For over 40 years, RK Logistics Group has been a global leader in third-party logistics (3PL), providing end-to-end supply chain management, warehousing, and transportation solutions. The company is committed to leveraging technology and strategic acquisitions to deliver innovative, efficient, and reliable services that drive client success in a rapidly evolving market.

Our expertise spans sectors such as automotive, service parts, consumer products, electronics, and high-tech industries, where efficiency and reliability are critical. With proven expertise in logistics operations, replenishment, reverse logistics, specialty transportation, hazardous goods management, and B2B warehousing and fulfillment, RK guarantees effective and reliable services. RK combines national resources with local insights to deliver logistics solutions that are flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective.

About On Time Trucking (OTT):

On Time Trucking is a premier last-mile delivery service based on Long Island, specializing in time-sensitive and complex deliveries across Manhattan and the New York boroughs. Now a subsidiary of RK Logistics Group, OTT is dedicated to providing best-in-class service powered by cutting-edge logistics technology.

RK Logistics: Who We Are

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.