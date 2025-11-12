Candice Rockel to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Rockel, visionary leader, author, and CEO of Aurora Network, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on faith-based leadership, discovering purpose, and transforming adversity into legacy.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Rockel will explore how to lead authentically through faith and purpose, transforming life’s challenges into platforms for growth and service. She breaks down how embracing vulnerability and intentional goal setting can empower women to live in abundance and walk boldly in their divine calling.Viewers will walk away with practical strategies to integrate faith into leadership, overcome adversity, and build purpose-driven lives that inspire others.“My greatest hope is that women watching will feel encouraged, supported, and inspired to step into their unique purpose and highest calling with bold confidence,” said Rockel. “Together, we can create lives—and a world—rooted in meaning, service, and abundance.”Candice’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/candice-rockel

