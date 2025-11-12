Tribeca’s Elevated Agave & Wine Lounge Officially Open, Celebrating Latin Heritage and Design Ahead

Rosa is our love letter to Latin heritage.” — Lorena Rivera, owner and partner of Rosa: Agave & Wine Lounge

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a quiet soft opening for Tribeca residents earlier this fall, Rosa: Agave & Wine Lounge (Rosa) officially opened its doors to the public today, introducing a new destination for elevated Latin-inspired dining, agave culture, and design-forward sophistication in the heart of Lower Manhattan.A celebration of Latin heritage and craftsmanship, Rosa pays homage to generations of chefs, makers, and artisans who have shaped the region’s culinary identity. Blending authentic roots with modern refinement, the lounge invites guests into a candlelit retreat where storytelling, flavor, and culture meet in harmony. “Rosa is our love letter to Latin heritage,” said Lorena Rivera, owner and partner of Rosa: Agave & Wine Lounge. “While we opened our doors quietly to our Tribeca neighbors, this next chapter represents the full bloom of our vision, a gathering place that celebrates Latin excellence through food, design, and community.”Where Flavor Meets StoryLed by Executive Chef Angel Sanchez, Rosa’s kitchen reimagines Latin American flavors, with dishes inspired by Mexican and Peruvian traditions, elevated through meticulous technique. Each plate balances nostalgia and artistry, offering a modern interpretation of time-honored recipes.“Our dishes come from memory,” said Chef Angel Sanchez. “They’re the recipes that raised us; refined, but never distant from their origins. Each plate tells a story of where we come from.”A Toast to Agave and Latin WineUnder the guidance of Wine & Spirits Director Joseph Cordero, Rosa offers one of New York’s most comprehensive agave and Latin wine programs. The menu features more than 60 mezcals and tequilas, alongside a thoughtfully curated wine list from Argentina, Chile, and Mexico. Highlights include small-batch and women-owned producers such as Campante Mezcal, Arette Tequila, Agua Mágica, and Susana Balbo Wines. Each bottle is chosen for its craftsmanship, sense of place, and story.“Every pour at Rosa is meant to start a conversation,” said Cordero. “From the volcanic soils of Jalisco to the vineyards of Mendoza, our program celebrates the shared language of culture and terroir.”Designed for ConnectionDesigner Dorothy Pfeiffer of Cornucopia Flowers envisioned Rosa’s interiors to blend Latin warmth with Tribeca elegance. Pfeiffer, whose two-decade career includes collaborations with luxury brands and New York’s elite social spaces, brings Rosa to life through sculptural florals, textured materials, and ambient lighting that evokes intimacy and modern luxury.The result is an atmosphere that feels both transportive and familiar; a setting where every detail, from the glassware to the candlelight, reflects Rosa’s devotion to craft.About Rosa: Agave & Wine LoungeRosa is a tribute to the vibrant culinary traditions of Latin America and to the strong women who have passed down recipes with love from generation to generation. The menu combines high-quality ingredients and precise technique to create flavors that are both familiar and reimagined. Paired with one of New York’s most diverse agave collections and a curated Latin wine list, Rosa brings the soul of Latin hospitality into the heart of Tribeca, located at 203 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013.For more information, visit the following resources:Official Website: https://rosawinelounge.com Follow Rosa: Agave & Wine Lounge on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rosaloungenyc Stop by to experience Rosa at 203 Hudson St, New York, NY 10013

