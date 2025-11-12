RITA DAVENPORT SELECTED AS EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Rita Davenport will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rita Davenport, Business Leader, Award-Winning Keynote Speaker, Humorist, and Author, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Rita Davenport will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Rita Davenport as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over 30 years of professional experience across multiple industries, Rita Davenport is a dynamic, results-driven leader with a proven track record of success. She is an internationally recognized authority on success principles, time management, goal-setting, creative thinking, and building self-esteem and confidence.Ms. Davenport's diverse career spans social work, education, broadcasting, and writing. She has been featured in People magazine, The Wall Street Journal, SUCCESS, Networking Times, Working at Home, and numerous other national business publications.For 15 years, she developed and hosted a highly acclaimed television program in Phoenix, Arizona, reaching over 32 million households through her cable show Success Strategies. In addition, she has appeared as a guest on over 200 radio and television programs, including Good Morning America (ABC), The Today Show (NBC), Lifestyles with Regis Philbin, and The Sally Jessy Raphael Show.Rita Davenport has held an impressive array of leadership roles throughout her career. A pioneer in the personal development space, she was a trailblazer in the rise of infomercials, creating two widely successful programs in the late 1980s based on her audio series, It's Time for You and Laugh Your Way to Success. These programs reached over 32 million households, cementing her influence in the industry.In 1991, Rita became President of Arbonne International, a personal care products company. Throughout her two-decade tenure, she led the company through a period of extraordinary growth and recognition within the direct sales sector. Under her leadership, annual sales grew from $9 million to nearly $1 billion, and the company expanded its reach to over one million independent representatives.Before embarking on her career path, Rita earned a B.S. degree from Middle Tennessee State University…with graduate studies at Florida State University and Arizona State University. She was honored with a Distinguished Alumnus Award from Middle Tennessee State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Rita Davenport has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was awarded Top Keynote Speaker and Humorist 2024. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Rita Davenport's many honors and accolades reflect her enduring impact and excellence across industries. She has earned the prestigious Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) designation and the Council of Peers Award for Excellence (CPAE), an honor achieved by fewer than 2% of National Speakers Association (NSA) members. She was also inducted into the NSA Speakers Hall of Fame and is a charter member.Rita's recognition extends well beyond the speaking industry. She was awarded the 2001 Spirit of Philanthropy Award, inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, and the Network Marketing Hall of Fame. She has been consistently honored by the Sojourner Center for her significant contributions to the fight against domestic violence. Additional accolades include being named Outstanding Young Woman of the Year and Arizona Woman of the Year.A sought-after speaker, Rita has shared the stage with legendary thought leaders such as Tony Robbins, John Maxwell, Erma Bombeck, Les Brown, Jack Canfield, Dr. Wayne Dyer, Mark Victor Hansen, Tom Hopkins, Og Mandino, Denis Waitley, and Zig Ziglar. She has delivered more than 1,000 seminars around the world and served as a management consultant to numerous Fortune 500 companies.In addition to her work on stage, Rita is a best-selling author. Her published works include Excellence in Performance, Professionals at Their Best, Making Time, Making Money, and Funny Side Up: A Southern Girl's Guide to Love, Laughter, and Money, among others.Looking back, Rita attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. 