Local Entrepreneur Launches MyLittlePicassos.com to Inspire Creativity in Kids

Banner 2 x 6

MyLittlePicassos.com is a creative brand dedicated to inspiring kids to express themselves through art.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local entrepreneur Katharine Pritsos announced the launch of MyLittlePicassos.com, a new company designed to help children explore their creativity through hands-on, screen-free art experiences.My Little Picassos offers oversized coloring banners and art kits that encourage kids to collaborate, color, and create together. The large-format designs are perfect for classrooms, playrooms, community centers, and family gatherings — giving children a fun, shared way to express themselves.“Our mission is to bring back the joy of creative play,” said Katharine Pritsos, founder of MyLittlePicassos.com. “Kids spend so much time on screens these days. We want to give them something tangible — a huge canvas they can color together, where imagination takes over.”Printed in partnership with Plans4Less.com, a national leader in large-scale printing, the banners feature vibrant, kid-friendly themes and are made from high-quality materials that stand up to repeated use.Pritsos, a long-term advocate for creative education, believes that fostering imagination at an early age builds confidence and problem-solving skills. “Art gives kids a sense of pride,” he said. “When they stand back and see a mural they helped create, you can see their faces light up. That’s what this is all about.”MyLittlePicassos.com products are now available for families, schools, and community organizations. The company also plans to partner with local events and art programs to promote creativity and collaboration among children of all ages.To learn more or explore the full product line, visit www.MyLittlePicassos.com About MyLittlePicassos.comFounded in 2025 by Katharine Pritsos, MyLittlePicassos.com is a creative brand dedicated to inspiring kids to express themselves through art. The company designs and produces oversized coloring banners and art kits that promote teamwork, imagination, and fun for kids.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.