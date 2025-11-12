Submit Release
Xpece Fishing Drone Launches Its Biggest Sale of the Year on the Most Popular Fishing Drone

Save 10% or more on Xpece. The most popular fishing drone. No code needed. 30-day money-back guarantee and real phone support.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xpece, the American leader in waterproof fishing drones, has just announced its biggest special of the year for Black Friday, giving anglers savings of hundreds of dollars on the most reliable fishing drone on the market. All while still having free fast shipping and the best customer support in the industry according to customer reviews. This sale does not require a coupon code.

This limited-time offer celebrates Xpece’s growing community of fishermen who rely on the brand’s durable, waterproof drones to cast baits farther, faster, and more precisely than ever before.

“Xpece has built its reputation on reliability, outstanding customer support, and innovation, that's why we have a 4.9 star customer satisfaction” said Alex Rodriguez, CEO of Xpece. “This is the time to get an Xpece and change your fishing game for ever"

Customers can buy with confidence thanks to Xpece’s 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee, real warranty coverage, and live phone customer support. The only fishing drone company that offers this level of service.

This special offer is available now at www.xpece.com for a limited time only while supplies last.

About Xpece
Xpece is an American drone company specializing in waterproof fishing drones that float on water and fly for up to a mile to drop a 7 pound bait exactly where fish are biting. Its high performance and extreme ease of use is backed by the best rated customer support in the industry. And the proof is in its 4.9 star real customer review.

Alex Rodriguez
Xpece Drones
+1 305-832-9416
email us here
