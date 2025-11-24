Haselkorn & Thibaut Reviews Suitability and Disclosure Issues Linked to GWG L Bonds

GWG Holdings Inc

Haselkorn & Thibaut expands its nationwide investigation into investor losses tied to GWG Holdings L Bonds amid a $150M fraud indictment and judge removal.

JUNO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (InvestmentFraudLawyers.com) , a national law firm focused on investor representation in securities arbitration and litigation, has announced an expanded, nationwide review of losses associated with GWG Holdings, Inc. L Bonds. The firm is evaluating potential claims for investors who purchased GWG L Bonds through brokerage firms and financial advisors and who experienced losses following GWG Holdings’ Chapter 11 filing in 2022 and subsequent developments in related court proceedings (including, but not limited to, FINRA Case No. 23-03209).The firm’s review concerns whether the recommendations and sales of GWG L Bonds were consistent with applicable industry rules, including suitability, disclosure, and supervisory standards. In addition, Haselkorn & Thibaut is monitoring publicly reported litigation activity related to GWG Holdings’ bankruptcy, including motions and filings by bondholders in the Southern District of Texas, to understand any implications for individual investor claims against selling broker-dealers.Consultation for GWG L Bond InvestorsGWG L Bond investors seeking information about their rights and potential options may contact Haselkorn & Thibaut for a free, confidential consultation.• Call: +1 888-885-7162• Learn more: GWG Holdings Investor Loss Recovery CenterBackground on GWG Holdings and L Bonds• GWG Holdings financed its business, in part, through the issuance of “L Bonds,” alternative investments that offered relatively high yields and were distributed largely through independent broker-dealers to retail investors.• In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Following the filing, investors reported suspended interest payments, halted redemptions, and illiquidity, with many bondholders ultimately receiving interests in a wind-down trust.• A number of retail investors—particularly retirees and those with income or capital preservation objectives—have reported that the risks and illiquidity characteristics of GWG L Bonds did not clearly correspond with their stated goals and risk tolerance.Evolving Litigation LandscapePublic court records indicate ongoing litigation activity in connection with the GWG bankruptcy proceedings, including filings by bondholders and other parties. Recent reports describe motions practice involving law firms and individuals connected to mediation and case administration issues in the Southern District of Texas. While these proceedings are separate from individual investor claims against selling broker-dealers, Haselkorn & Thibaut reviews these developments to maintain an understanding of the broader context and keep clients informed.Scope of Haselkorn & Thibaut’s ReviewThe firm’s review focuses on the conduct of broker-dealers and registered representatives who recommended and sold GWG L Bonds, including:• Suitability Assessments: Whether recommendations were consistent with investors’ age, objectives, liquidity needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.• Risk and Liquidity Disclosures: The extent and clarity of disclosures about issuer-specific risks, financial condition, illiquidity, redemption policies, and the possibility of payment suspensions.• Concentration Risks: Whether portfolios were significantly concentrated in GWG L Bonds or similar alternative investments in a way that increased exposure to loss.• Due Diligence and Supervision: Whether selling firms conducted reasonable product due diligence, provided appropriate training to advisors, and supervised sales of the product in line with regulatory expectations.Potential Avenues for Investor RecoveryInvestors who purchased GWG L Bonds may, depending on their individual circumstances, have potential claims against the selling brokerage firms and financial advisors, separate from the outcome of the issuer’s bankruptcy. Possible paths, where supported by the facts and law, may include:• FINRA Arbitration: A confidential forum for resolving investor-broker disputes that can address issues such as suitability, disclosures, concentration, and supervision.• Litigation: In some situations, court actions may be considered where available under applicable law and facts.• Damages Assessment: Potential recoverable losses may include loss of principal, unpaid or suspended interest, opportunity costs relative to suitable alternatives, and other consequential losses where supported.Firm Statement“Our representation of GWG L Bond investors centers on the advisor-investor relationship,” said a spokesperson for Haselkorn & Thibaut. “We review whether recommendations were consistent with suitability standards, whether disclosures were clear and complete, and whether firms supervised their representatives in connection with a product that had distinct liquidity and credit characteristics. We also follow publicly reported bankruptcy-related developments so that clients receive current information about the broader context while we pursue their individual claims against selling firms.”Why Timeliness May Be Important• Filing Windows: FINRA eligibility rules and statutes of limitations may limit the time available for investors to assert claims.• Preservation of Evidence: Taking action earlier can help ensure the preservation of account records, communications, and other documents relevant to a potential claim.• Strategic Considerations: Initiating the process in a timely manner can help clarify strategy and maintain momentum in any potential settlement discussions or arbitration proceedings.What Investors Can Expect in a Case Review• Document Review: The firm reviews account statements, trade confirmations, disclosure documents, and correspondence related to GWG L Bond purchases.• Suitability Analysis: Attorneys assess how the investment compared with the client’s stated objectives and financial profile at the time of recommendation.• Case Strategy: The firm outlines available forums, procedural steps, anticipated timelines, and potential approaches to damages analysis.• Contingency Fee: Haselkorn & Thibaut represents investors on a contingency fee basis; clients do not pay attorney’s fees unless there is a financial recovery.Experience With Complex AlternativesHaselkorn & Thibaut has experience handling matters involving alternative investments, private placements, non-traded products, and credit-linked instruments. The firm has represented investors nationwide in disputes concerning sales practices, product due diligence, and supervisory controls, seeking recoveries through arbitration and litigation.About Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.Haselkorn & Thibaut is a national investor rights law firm representing individuals in disputes with brokerage firms and investment advisors. The firm’s practice focuses on securities arbitration before FINRA and related litigation, with attention to investor protection and regulatory compliance issues across a broad range of investment products.• Call Haselkorn & Thibaut: +1 888-885-7162Nationwide Phone: 1-888-885-7162Florida (Main Office): 790 Juno Ocean Walk, Suite 501-C, Juno Beach, FL 33408Arizona: Camelback Commons, 4742 North 24th Street, Suite 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016Tel: (623) 244-6902New York: Park Avenue Center, 125 Park Avenue, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10017Tel: (332) 286-4055North Carolina: 1903 North Harrison Avenue, Suite 200, Cary, NC 27513Tel: (984) 422-3645Texas: 5100 Westheimer Road, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77056Tel: (832) 558-7436DisclaimerThis press release is based on publicly available information and ongoing proceedings. Haselkorn & Thibaut provides general information here and does not assert findings of wrongdoing unless established through adjudication or applicable resolution. Each case is fact-specific, and outcomes depend on individual circumstances and applicable law. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes in other matters.The purpose of this press release is to gather information regarding how various firms, including FINRA broker-dealer firms and Registered Investment Advisory firms, have researched, marketed, sold, and supervised GWG Holdings securities to investor clients, and how they have advised, recommended, and implemented investment strategies that included these or similar investment products.

Legal Disclaimer:

