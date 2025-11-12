AI Is Transforming Hiring – But Human Expertise Remains Essential, Finds Canada 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends Report

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is reshaping the Canadian workplace, but the latest Canada 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends Guide reveals that the shift is measured, with human skills and adaptability still at the forefront.The annual study, based on thousands of employer and employee responses nationwide, shows that while over 53% of Canadian organizations are using AI to supplement their teams, only 2% of roles are being fully replaced by AI. Instead, companies are leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks, fill gaps created by talent shortages, and empower existing staff. More than 40% of organizations are choosing to upskill their teams rather than hire new talent, reflecting a strategic shift toward internal development and resilience.“Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant concept, it’s a present force reshaping the workplace,” said Travis O’Rourke, President of Hays Canada. “Canada’s workforce is evolving to adapt to AI, but the shift isn’t as dramatic as many headlines suggest. While AI continues to make waves, its impact on job displacement remains limited, highlighting the ongoing need for human expertise in key areas. The future of work in Canada will be shaped by those who embrace change with intention, leaders who invest in people, communicate transparently, and align technology with human potential.”Key Findings: The State of Work in the Age of AI (Canada)• AI adoption is widespread but measured: Over 53% of organizations use AI to support teams, while only 2% report replacing jobs outright.• Upskilling over hiring: 42.6% of companies are investing in upskilling current employees, compared to 35% hiring externally to fill skill gaps.• New in-demand skills: Data literacy, automation fluency, and prompt engineering are now baseline expectations across most functions.• Top sectors feeling AI’s impact: Customer service and technology roles are experiencing the most disruption, while skilled trades, construction, mining, and oil & gas remain notably resilient.• Human oversight remains critical: Roles demanding empathy, communication, and complex decision-making continue to show high resistance to automation.• Tariffs and trade policy: Nearly 25% of organizations have paused or delayed hiring due to economic uncertainty and tariffs.The Human Advantage EnduresDespite the rise of AI, human skills remain irreplaceable.“The shift to AI is more nuanced than it appears. For instance, finance roles like controllers and analysts are evolving, as organizations increasingly value data literacy and automation fluency. With these capabilities becoming central to performance, clients are starting to benchmark compensation differently by comparing finance talent not only to peers in accounting, but also to roles in analytics and technology,” said Alistair Houghton, Vice President of Accounting and Finance Recruitment at Hays.Emerging Roles and Economic ForcesAI is not only transforming traditional workplace functions but also generating new opportunities – particularly in high-skilled, technology-driven roles such as machine learning engineers, data infrastructure specialists, and automation experts. At the same time, economic pressures, including tariffs and trade restrictions, are influencing hiring decisions and prompting organizations to accelerate investment in automation and AI.About the Canada 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends GuideThe Canada 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends Guide is based on an August 2025 survey of hiring managers, HR professionals, and employees across all major industries. The report explores compensation data, workforce strategies, and AI adoption patterns shaping the next era of work in Canada.For more information or to download the full report, visit https://www.hays.ca/salary-guide -Ends-ContactFor more information contact:Matt YemmaT. +1 (909) 633-9396E. matthew@endeavorcomms.netAbout HaysHays is the world’s leading specialist in recruitment and workforce solutions, including Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) services. Hays is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional, and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK, Germany, and Australia, and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Hays operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles, and temporary assignments. Hays employs over 10,300 staff operating from 225 offices in 33 countries.For more information, visit https://www.hays.ca/

