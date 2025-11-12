Local RN Launches Nurse Dawn LLC, Bringing Concierge Nursing and Foot Care to Seniors in the Florida Panhandle
Registered Nurse Dawn Mathis, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC, serving seniors across the Florida Panhandle.
Local RN Dawn Mathis, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC, brings in-home nursing, wellness visits, and foot care to seniors in Washington, Holmes, and Jackson Counties.
“For years working in hospice and community health, I saw how stressful clinic visits were for families,” said Nurse Dawn Mathis, RN, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC. “My goal is to make high-quality, respectful care accessible at home—on their schedule, in their own space.” Unlike traditional home health agencies, Nurse Dawn LLC operates independently, providing self-pay nursing services without the need for a doctor’s order or insurance approval. This flexibility allows seniors to receive timely, preventive care without waiting on paperwork, authorizations, or strict eligibility requirements.
Services include:
• Noninvasive foot care for comfort, mobility and fall prevention
• Wellness checks, post-op support and health monitoring
• Medication review, organization, set up, pick up and reminders
• Caregiver education and support
All care is provided within the Florida Board of Nursing (FL BON) registered nurse scope of practice, with provider coordination and referrals made when medical concerns arise or higher-level interventions are needed. Nurse Dawn LLC follows professional nursing standards, maintains strict infection-control protocols, and provides clear after-visit guidance to empower families and caregivers.
A Local Solution for Rural Seniors Based in Chipley, Florida, Nurse Dawn LLC serves neighboring rural communities throughout the Florida Panhandle. By focusing on prevention, education, and practical support, the practice helps seniors live safely and confidently at home while giving family caregivers peace of mind.
For details or to schedule a visit, visit www.NurseDawnCares.com or call/text (448) 488-4345. Media inquiries are welcome.
About Nurse Dawn LLC
Nurse Dawn LLC is a North Florida concierge nursing practice providing in-home foot and wellness care for seniors and families. The practice focuses on comfort, dignity, and independence with professional, evidence-based support for caregivers.
Media Contact:
Dawn Mathis, RN
Nurse Dawn LLC
Email: NurseDawnCares@gmail.com
Phone: (448) 488-4345
Website: www.NurseDawnCares.com
