Local RN Launches Nurse Dawn LLC, Bringing Concierge Nursing and Foot Care to Seniors in the Florida Panhandle

Local RN Dawn Mathis, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC, brings in-home nursing, wellness visits, and foot care to seniors in Washington, Holmes, and Jackson Counties.

So many seniors fall through the cracks of traditional care. I launched Nurse Dawn LLC to fill that gap and give families peace of mind knowing a nurse they trust is checking in regularly.” — Dawn Mathis

CHIPLEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurse Dawn LLC has officially launched concierge, in-home foot and wellness care services for seniors across Washington, Holmes, and Jackson counties. Founded by registered nurse Dawn Mathis, the practice brings professional, compassionate care directly to clients’ homes—eliminating travel barriers and helping families maintain comfort, dignity, and independence.“For years working in hospice and community health, I saw how stressful clinic visits were for families,” said Nurse Dawn Mathis, RN, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC. “My goal is to make high-quality, respectful care accessible at home—on their schedule, in their own space.” Unlike traditional home health agencies, Nurse Dawn LLC operates independently, providing self-pay nursing services without the need for a doctor’s order or insurance approval. This flexibility allows seniors to receive timely, preventive care without waiting on paperwork, authorizations, or strict eligibility requirements.Services include:• Noninvasive foot care for comfort, mobility and fall prevention• Wellness checks, post-op support and health monitoring• Medication review, organization, set up, pick up and reminders• Caregiver education and supportAll care is provided within the Florida Board of Nursing (FL BON) registered nurse scope of practice, with provider coordination and referrals made when medical concerns arise or higher-level interventions are needed. Nurse Dawn LLC follows professional nursing standards, maintains strict infection-control protocols, and provides clear after-visit guidance to empower families and caregivers.A Local Solution for Rural Seniors Based in Chipley, Florida, Nurse Dawn LLC serves neighboring rural communities throughout the Florida Panhandle. By focusing on prevention, education, and practical support, the practice helps seniors live safely and confidently at home while giving family caregivers peace of mind.For details or to schedule a visit, visit www.NurseDawnCares.com or call/text (448) 488-4345. Media inquiries are welcome.About Nurse Dawn LLCNurse Dawn LLC is a North Florida concierge nursing practice providing in-home foot and wellness care for seniors and families. The practice focuses on comfort, dignity, and independence with professional, evidence-based support for caregivers.Media Contact:Dawn Mathis, RNNurse Dawn LLCEmail: NurseDawnCares@gmail.comPhone: (448) 488-4345Website: www.NurseDawnCares.com

