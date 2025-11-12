Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,955 in the last 365 days.

Local RN Launches Nurse Dawn LLC, Bringing Concierge Nursing and Foot Care to Seniors in the Florida Panhandle

Dawn Mathis, RN, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC, providing in-home concierge nursing and foot care in Florida.

Registered Nurse Dawn Mathis, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC, serving seniors across the Florida Panhandle.

Logo for Nurse Dawn LLC, a mobile concierge nursing and foot care service in Florida

Nurse Dawn LLC – Mobile Concierge Nursing Service

Local RN Dawn Mathis, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC, brings in-home nursing, wellness visits, and foot care to seniors in Washington, Holmes, and Jackson Counties.

So many seniors fall through the cracks of traditional care. I launched Nurse Dawn LLC to fill that gap and give families peace of mind knowing a nurse they trust is checking in regularly.”
— Dawn Mathis
CHIPLEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurse Dawn LLC has officially launched concierge, in-home foot and wellness care services for seniors across Washington, Holmes, and Jackson counties. Founded by registered nurse Dawn Mathis, the practice brings professional, compassionate care directly to clients’ homes—eliminating travel barriers and helping families maintain comfort, dignity, and independence.

“For years working in hospice and community health, I saw how stressful clinic visits were for families,” said Nurse Dawn Mathis, RN, founder of Nurse Dawn LLC. “My goal is to make high-quality, respectful care accessible at home—on their schedule, in their own space.” Unlike traditional home health agencies, Nurse Dawn LLC operates independently, providing self-pay nursing services without the need for a doctor’s order or insurance approval. This flexibility allows seniors to receive timely, preventive care without waiting on paperwork, authorizations, or strict eligibility requirements.

Services include:
• Noninvasive foot care for comfort, mobility and fall prevention
• Wellness checks, post-op support and health monitoring
• Medication review, organization, set up, pick up and reminders
• Caregiver education and support

All care is provided within the Florida Board of Nursing (FL BON) registered nurse scope of practice, with provider coordination and referrals made when medical concerns arise or higher-level interventions are needed. Nurse Dawn LLC follows professional nursing standards, maintains strict infection-control protocols, and provides clear after-visit guidance to empower families and caregivers.

A Local Solution for Rural Seniors Based in Chipley, Florida, Nurse Dawn LLC serves neighboring rural communities throughout the Florida Panhandle. By focusing on prevention, education, and practical support, the practice helps seniors live safely and confidently at home while giving family caregivers peace of mind.

For details or to schedule a visit, visit www.NurseDawnCares.com or call/text (448) 488-4345. Media inquiries are welcome.

About Nurse Dawn LLC
Nurse Dawn LLC is a North Florida concierge nursing practice providing in-home foot and wellness care for seniors and families. The practice focuses on comfort, dignity, and independence with professional, evidence-based support for caregivers.

Media Contact:
Dawn Mathis, RN
Nurse Dawn LLC
Email: NurseDawnCares@gmail.com
Phone: (448) 488-4345
Website: www.NurseDawnCares.com

Dawn Mathis
Nurse Dawn LLC
+1 448-488-4345
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
TikTok
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Local RN Launches Nurse Dawn LLC, Bringing Concierge Nursing and Foot Care to Seniors in the Florida Panhandle

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more