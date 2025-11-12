AI Is Transforming Hiring – But Humans Still Hold the Advantage, Finds U.S. 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends Report

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence may be the most disruptive force shaping the American workplace, but according to the new U.S. 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends Guide, employers are using AI to empower, not eliminate, workers.The annual study, based on thousands of employer and employee responses nationwide, reveals that 50% of organizations already use some form of AI tool. Yet only 4.7% report replacing jobs outright. The vast majority (48%) say AI is being deployed to support existing teams, enhance productivity, and fill gaps created by talent shortages rather than reduce headcount.“We’re seeing companies pivot from hiring to upskilling, signalling a strategic shift toward internal capability building and leaner, more agile teams,” said Dave Brown, CEO of Hays Americas. “AI is changing what it means to be qualified, but it’s also reaffirming the value of uniquely human skills like leadership, empathy, and judgment.”Key Findings: The State of Work in the Age of AI• AI adoption is accelerating but measured: 50% of organizations use AI tools, yet only one in twenty are using them to replace jobs.• Upskilling over hiring: 42% of companies are investing in upskilling existing staff, while 34% are hiring externally to fill skill gaps.• New in-demand skills: Data literacy, automation fluency, and prompt engineering are now baseline expectations across most functions.• Top sectors feeling AI’s impact: IT, HR, Marketing, Operations, and Back-Office roles are most influenced, while Construction, Engineering, and field operations remain highly AI-resilient.• Human oversight remains critical: 90% of hiring managers accept AI-assisted resumes, but HR leaders warn of a growing “sea of sameness” as applications sound increasingly alike.The Human Advantage EnduresDespite widespread fears, with 77% of workers concerned AI will cause job loss within a year, Hays finds that soft skills and leadership remain irreplaceable.Roles demanding empathy, communication, and complex decision-making continue to show high resistance to automation.“AI is reshaping how projects are designed, managed, and delivered in the workplace,” said Alex Powell, Executive Vice President at Hays. “It’s accelerating decision-making and unlocking new efficiencies, but even as technology evolves, people skills remain indispensable. The ability to lead, collaborate, and communicate effectively is what turns innovation into real-world impact.”Emerging Roles and Economic ForcesAI isn’t just displacing, it’s creating. Demand is surging for professionals in AI governance, privacy, and cybersecurity, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting:• +32.7% growth in information security analyst roles• +17.9% in software developers• +10.8% in database architectsMeanwhile, external factors are reshaping hiring too. Nearly one in five U.S. employers (19%) say tariffs and trade restrictions have delayed or reduced hiring, while others are adopting automation and reshoring to build resilience.About the U.S. 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends GuideThe U.S. 2026 Hays Salary & Hiring Trends Guide is based on an August 2025 survey of hiring managers, HR professionals, and employees across all major industries. The report explores compensation data, workforce strategies, and AI adoption patterns shaping the next era of work.For more information or to download the full report, visit https://www.hays.com/salary-guide -Ends-ContactFor more information contact:Matt YemmaT. +1 (909) 633-9396E. matthew@endeavorcomms.netAbout HaysHays is the world’s leading specialist in recruitment and workforce solutions, including Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) services. Hays is the expert at recruiting qualified, professional, and skilled people worldwide, being the market leader in the UK, Germany, and Australia, and one of the market leaders in Continental Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Hays operates across the private and public sectors, dealing in permanent positions, contract roles, and temporary assignments. Hays employs over 10,300 staff operating from 225 offices in 33 countries.For more information, visit hays.com.

