Alter Eco Responds to Rising Holiday Food Insecurity with Significant Donation to Mid-Ohio Food Bank

Families continue to struggle with high costs and delayed benefits following the extended federal shutdown

GROVE CITY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent long government shutdown, communities across the country are still feeling the impact of delayed SNAP benefits, rising food costs, and persistent inflation. With the holiday season approaching, Alter Eco Foods has stepped in to support families still recovering from the disruption by donating thousands of nutritious and comfort-oriented food items to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank.This week, Alter Eco delivered a substantial donation that includes:• 2,500 family-size bags of organic quinoa• A mixed pallet of 10-count Salted Caramel Truffles• A mixed pallet of Raspberry Blackout BarsThe donation provides both essential nourishment and a touch of seasonal comfort for families facing ongoing financial strain as they navigate the aftermath of the shutdown along with the rising cost of living.“The long government shutdown created real challenges for families who rely on federal support,” said Keith Bearden, CEO of Alter Eco Foods. “Even now, households are still feeling the effects, compounded by inflation and higher grocery prices. We hope our donation helps provide some stability, nourishment, and holiday cheer to families who need it most.”Serving 20 counties across central and eastern Ohio, the Mid-Ohio Food Bank continues to see elevated need as families work to regain their footing. The organization has been a critical resource for hundreds of thousands of individuals impacted by rising grocery prices, reduced household budgets, and the aftermath of federal support interruptions.Support for providers, like The Mid-Ohio Food Bank, helps them meet the high seasonal demand in our communities. These products will help families nourish themselves and feel cared for during a particularly difficult holiday season.Alter Eco’s mission is rooted in sustainability, nutrition, and community care. This donation reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to improving food access and supporting families with high-quality, ethically sourced food.About Alter EcoAlter Eco is an organic, fair-trade food company committed to ethical sourcing and climate-positive business practices. Through regenerative agriculture initiatives and environmentally conscious packaging, the brand aims to help drive a more sustainable chocolate industry. Alter Eco products are available online and at major natural and conventional retailers nationwide.To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.About Mid-Ohio Food BankMid-Ohio Food Bank serves 20 counties across central and eastern Ohio, providing food and nutrition support to hundreds of thousands of individuals and families facing hunger.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

