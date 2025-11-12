Autumn Budget 2025: Calls Grow for Government Support on Home Adaptations and Independent Living

Practical home adaptations like accessible bathrooms can make everyday life safer for older adults.

CHESTERFIELD, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the Autumn Budget due on 26 November, Age Care Bathrooms is urging the Chancellor to focus on independent living and accessible homes as one of the most effective ways to support older people and reduce long-term public spending.As speculation builds around property taxes, council tax reform and pension changes, many older homeowners are delaying decisions about moving, downsizing or adapting their homes. Recent industry research shows that uncertainty over government housing policy now ranks as the biggest factor influencing buyer activity – ahead of both interest rates and the cost of living.Experts argue that proactive home adaptations deliver both social and financial benefits by helping people live safely at home for longer.“Every unsafe bathroom, every step or doorway that isn’t accessible increases the risk of a hospital visit,” said Sam Davies, Director at Age Care Bathrooms, a Chesterfield-based company specialising in accessible bathrooms. “Investing in prevention through better home design costs a fraction of what the NHS and local authorities spend reacting to accidents and avoidable care needs.”Government figures show that the average care-home place now costs between £39,000 and £60,000 per year, with most people expected to fund this themselves because local-authority support is means-tested. People with assets above £23,250 receive little to no subsidy, and the planned lifetime care-cost cap has been delayed until at least 2027.By comparison, adapting a bathroom can cost as little as £7,500 and allows people to remain in their homes for years longer. A report by Age UK found that relatively small improvements – such as safer bathrooms, grab rails and level-access showers – significantly reduce the risk of falls and hospital admissions.“For most families, adapting a bathroom is the difference between staying at home or moving into care,” added Davies. “It’s a simple, common-sense approach that supports dignity, independence and better use of public funds.”Campaigners are now urging the Government to include measures in the Budget that make essential home improvements more affordable and accessible for older homeowners. Suggested actions include:1. Targeted VAT reductions on accessible bathrooms for older people 2. Expanded local-authority grants for essential home improvements3. Low-interest mobility loans to help people adapt before reaching crisis pointSupporters also back the introduction of M4(2) accessibility standards as the national minimum for all new homes, ensuring future housing meets the needs of residents at every stage of life.Davies said empowering people to make changes early could relieve long-term pressure on the NHS and social care. “A small change made at the right time can prevent a long hospital stay or stop someone losing their independence altogether. That’s the kind of forward thinking Britain needs from this Budget.”To help households understand their options, Age Care Bathrooms offers a free online VAT Exemption Checker to see if they qualify for reduced-rate installations on medical or mobility grounds. External experts such as Age UK continue to emphasise the value of home adaptations to support independent living , highlighting that early intervention saves both families and public services money over time.As the UK faces a growing ageing population, the need for practical, safe and affordable accessible bathrooms and home adaptations will only continue to rise. Supporters believe the 2025 Budget represents a defining moment to shift from reactive care to proactive prevention – ensuring every older person has the chance to live independently, safely and with dignity in their own home.“We’ve helped thousands of families stay comfortable and independent for longer through thoughtful home adaptations,” said Davies. “If policymakers are serious about reducing pressure on hospitals and social care, supporting home improvements like ours should be top of the list.”Age Care Bathrooms is a family-run business based in Chesterfield, working across the UK to create safer, more accessible homes for older adults and people with mobility needs. The team focuses on high-quality, person-centred design that helps customers live comfortably and confidently at home.

