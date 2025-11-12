Borsello Landscaping Earns National Recognition in AQUA Magazine’s Awards of Excellence

AQUA Magazine has spotlighted Borsello Landscaping’s latest outdoor living project, awarding it the 2025 Merit Award for innovation and craftsmanship.

HOCKESSIN, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Borsello team is thrilled to share an update regarding a recent Hockessin, Delaware backyard transformation! This project will allow this local family to create a lifetime of memories with friends and family. This breathtaking pool and outdoor living space was brought to life in collaboration with Clark’s Pools and has been featured in AQUA Magazine’s Awards of Excellence!This recent collaboration between Clark’s Pools and Borsello Landscaping is making waves in the world of pool & luxury landscape design, earning the title of 2025 Merit Winner in the prestigious Awards of Excellence presented by AQUA Magazine and the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance.Celebrated for innovative style, high-quality craftsmanship, and unmatched dedication to quality, this project has garnered attention from the judges, and that’s not something to take for granted. As a landscaping company dedicated to surpassing expectations, this recognition stands as a testimony to our efforts, fuels our passion for the craft, and inspires us to continue setting higher standards in every project we undertake.About the 2025 Award of Excellence:With a legacy that spans five decades, over 15,000 subscribers, and 39,000+ average monthly page views, AQUA Magazine is a leading choice of news in the world of the pool and spa industry. With online and print publications, AQUA Magazine is committed to providing valuable insights, information, and guidance to professionals, going the extra mile to keep readers informed on the latest news and trends.About Borsello Landspacing:Since 1995, Borsello Landscaping has been transforming outdoor spaces across Delaware and Pennsylvania with tailored designs that blend functionality and artistry. As a full-service company, it oversees every stage of the process internally, ensuring a seamless experience from planning to completion. The company’s scope of work spans from sophisticated landscaping and hardscaping to custom pools, lighting, water features, and carpentry, all brought to life by a talented team of designers, craftsmen, and landscape architects recognized for their creativity and precision.For more info, visit: www.borsellolandscaping.com/

