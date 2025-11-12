MAGEN Chicago Shomrin Drone Van

MAGEN Chicago Shomrim secures USPTO trademark for “Protecting Our Community From Within,” reflecting its daily mission to safeguard the community.

MAGEN Chicago Shomrim Secures Trademark for “Protecting Our Community From Within”

MAGEN Chicago Shomrim, a leading community safety organization, is proud to announce that it has been granted a registered trademark by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the phrase:

“Protecting Our Community From Within.”

This phrase reflects the organization’s core mission and daily commitment to safeguarding the Chicago community. Through the dedication of its volunteers, MAGEN Chicago Shomrim works tirelessly to respond to emergencies, provide safety services, and support community members in need.

“Receiving this trademark is more than recognition of our phrase — it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community,” said Chiam Naiditch, founder of MAGEN Chicago Shomrim. “Every day, our volunteers exemplify the principle of protecting our community from within, ensuring that our neighborhoods remain secure and supported.”

As the organization continues to expand, community support is essential to sustain its operations and grow its impact. Donations help MAGEN Chicago Shomrim maintain and enhance its safety programs, outreach initiatives, and volunteer efforts.

To support MAGEN Chicago Shomrim, visit: https://magenchicago.org/donate

About MAGEN Chicago Shomrim

Founded in 2016, MAGEN Chicago Shomrim is a volunteer-driven community safety organization dedicated to protecting and serving the Chicago Jewish community. With over 80 active volunteers, the organization provides emergency response, safety patrols, and community support services. For more information, visit https://magenchicago.org.

