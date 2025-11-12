RW3 CultureWizard’s 2025 Authentic Leadership Snapshot: New Data Ties Authenticity to Motivation, Productivity & Trust

Upcoming webinar explores how authentic leadership drives measurable performance in the “Great Stay” era.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RW3 CultureWizard today announced the publication of its 2025 Authentic Leadership Snapshot, revealing how authentic leadership directly influences employee motivation, productivity, and trust across global organizations.Based on RW3’s latest Culture Insights Deep Dive, the research found that employees who perceive their leaders as genuine are 61.9% more motivated and 42.5% less likely to say they plan to leave within the next year. These findings underscore that authentic leadership is a measurable driver of engagement and performance.“Authentic leadership builds the kind of trust that fuels motivation, productivity, and innovation,” said Michael Schell, CEO of RW3 CultureWizard. “In today’s environment, where retention pressure is stabilizing but performance expectations remain high, authenticity has become one of the most important leadership capabilities for global success.”Live Webinar: “Leading with Authenticity: The New Retention Advantage”To explore these findings and their practical implications, RW3 CultureWizard will host a live webinar on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 10 AM ET. The session, “Leading with Authenticity: The New Retention Advantage,” will feature Jorge Vargas, RW3’s Chief Revenue Officer, and Leah Kaiser, Director of Global Client Service.During the discussion, they will share the latest data from RW3’s Culture Insights Deep Dive, along with real-world examples and actionable strategies that help leaders build authentic connections, strengthen trust, and translate cultural alignment into measurable results.“Our clients are asking how to deepen engagement and sustain performance in the new work landscape,” said Vargas. “This research proves that authenticity is the bridge between culture and results. When leaders show up as real, employees respond with motivation, creativity, and commitment.”All webinar participants will receive a complimentary copy of the Authentic Leadership Snapshot upon registration.Key findings include:- Employees who rate their leaders as authentic are 61.9% more motivated in their daily work.- Authentic leadership is associated with a 42.5% lower likelihood of attrition intention.- Trust, transparency, and consistency between words and actions are the strongest predictors of engagement.About RW3 CultureWizardRW3 CultureWizard helps global organizations transform culture into a competitive advantage. For more than two decades, RW3 has empowered millions of professionals to work effectively across cultures through customized digital learning, instructor-led training, and data-driven culture assessments. Its Culture Insights research series connects human behavior to measurable business outcomes, helping organizations build inclusive, high-performing teams worldwide.To learn more, visit www.rw-3.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.