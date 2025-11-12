Mate Health Launches MateIQ: AI-Powered Tool to Help Men Understand At-Home Fertility Test Results

AI-driven MateIQ uses andrology data and language models to make complex lab results understandable for patients and providers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mate Health , a digital health company specializing in at-home men’s fertility testing, today announced the launch of MateIQ , an AI-powered tool designed to help men better understand their semen analysis results and engage more effectively in their reproductive health.Developed using clinical andrology data and reproductive health literature, MateIQ applies a domain-specific large language model (LLM) to translate complex semen analysis reports into clear, educational insights for patients and providers. The tool provides context across more than 20 semen parameters, including morphology, motility, vitality, and DNA fragmentation, while maintaining full HIPAA compliance.“In a world where healthcare is increasingly delivered at home, men need tools that make reproductive testing clear and accessible,” said Ashmit Pyakurel, CTO and Co-Founder of Mate Health. “MateIQ provides that support by integrating at-home diagnostics with clear results, guidance, and education.”Infertility affects 1 in 6 couples worldwide, with male factors contributing to nearly half of all cases. Yet many couples begin fertility treatment without evaluating the male partner, leading to delays, unnecessary costs, and incomplete care pathways. MateIQ was developed to address this gap by helping men interpret semen analysis results in the context of reproductive health goals and prepare for meaningful discussions with their healthcare providers.For OB/GYN and fertility practices, Mate Health’s integrated program makes it simple to incorporate male testing into the fertility journey. Practices provide patients with brochures featuring QR codes that link directly to the Mate Health website, where they can order tests on their own. This creates no administrative burden for office staff and requires no workflow changes or added effort. MateIQ then provides both patients and clinicians a guided, conversational interface to review results, ask questions, and build understanding. This supports more collaborative fertility planning with both partners and helps practices deliver a complete, couple-centered fertility experience.Early use by select clinical partners has shown process efficiencies, shorter timelines from referral to test completion, and improved engagement among male patients. Feedback suggests MateIQ contributes to a more complete and inclusive fertility experience by encouraging men to take an active role in their reproductive health and prepare for appropriate conversations with their providers.“Fertility has always been a shared experience, but too often the male side is overlooked,” said Paul Jurgensen, CEO and Co-Founder of Mate Health. “MateIQ helps close that gap by giving men an easy-to-use digital companion, providing clear, patient-friendly explanations of their results, shared insights to discuss with their partners, and guidance toward appropriate next steps with their providers.”About Mate HealthMate Health is a digital men’s reproductive health company redefining how male fertility and post-vasectomy care are delivered. Through discreet at-home semen testing, lab-grade diagnostics, and AI-powered insights, Mate Health empowers men to better engage in their reproductive health and supports providers in closing critical care gaps. Tests are performed in a CLIA/CAP-certified high-complexity andrology laboratory. Learn more at www.mate.health.

