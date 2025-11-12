Hyperautomation Market to Hit $98.3 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI and RPA Adoption

Rising demand for digital transformation and AI-driven efficiency fuels strong growth in the hyperautomation market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Hyperautomation Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Offering (Solution, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Application (Supply Chain, Sales and Marketing, Finance, Human resources (HR), Others), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Goods, Transportation and Logistics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global hyperautomation market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 98.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2022 to 2031.The global hyperautomation market is witnessing rapid growth as organizations increasingly adopt automation technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce operational costs, and accelerate business processes. Hyperautomation combines advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA), and analytics to automate complex tasks across industries.With enterprises striving to achieve higher productivity and agility, hyperautomation has become a critical strategy for digital transformation. The technology enables end-to-end automation, minimizes human intervention, and enhances decision-making accuracy—making it essential for staying competitive in today’s dynamic business landscape.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31470 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿:The rising need for operational efficiency and business process optimization is a major driver for hyperautomation adoption. Organizations are increasingly leveraging AI and RPA to streamline workflows, reduce manual errors, and improve overall output quality.𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀:The surge in demand for cloud-based solutions and low-code automation tools presents significant opportunities for market expansion. Small and medium enterprises are rapidly adopting these technologies to scale operations with minimal infrastructure costs.𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀:However, high implementation costs and data security concerns remain key challenges. Integrating hyperautomation into legacy systems requires skilled professionals and robust cybersecurity frameworks.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀:The growing integration of AI and ML with automation platforms is reshaping how businesses manage large-scale processes. Predictive analytics and intelligent decision-making are becoming key differentiators for enterprises implementing hyperautomation.𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸: Despite these challenges, the market outlook remains positive due to continuous technological innovation, supportive government digitalization initiatives, and growing enterprise awareness of the benefits of automation.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31470 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The hyperautomation market is segmented by component (solutions and services), technology (RPA, AI, ML, natural language processing), deployment (cloud and on-premise), and end user (BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, and retail). Among these, the solutions segment dominates due to rising adoption of integrated automation platforms that streamline operations across multiple business functions.Depending on enterprise size, large public sector organizations dominated the hyperautomation market due to significant cost-saving advantages and the ability to enhance productivity and operational efficiency through automation. However, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising adoption of advanced technologies, IoT integration, and the growing need for improved operational efficiency—further boosting demand for hyperautomation solutions.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Regionally, North America held the largest share of the hyperautomation market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, supported by technological advancements across key industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, and BFSI. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience substantial growth owing to rapid industrial digitalization and the increasing transformation of traditional manufacturing facilities into fully automated smart plants.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31470 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The key players profiled in the hyperautomation market analysis are Appian, Automation Anywhere, ALLERIN TECH PVT LTD, Catalytic, Celonis, Decisions, ElectroNeek Robotics Inc, G1ANT, Laiye, OneGlobe LLC, Infosys Limited, SolveXia, Tata Consultancy services, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, ProcessMaker and Automate.io. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the hyperautomation industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest hyperautomation market share in 2021.• By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2021.• By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆:Robot Operating System MarketAI Infrastructure MarketAI In Telecommunication MarketSynthetic Data Generation MarketData Center Robotics MarketCloud Access Security Broker Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.