JESSICA SAULS SELECTED TO BE INDUCTED INTO BOMBSHELL BOSS BABES BY IAOTP

Jessica Sauls will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala for Bombshell Boss Babe induction

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jessica Sauls, Owner and Stylist of By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, was recently selected for induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes for 2026, recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. Bombshell Boss Babes is a distinguished accolade presented to successful women who have demonstrated a global impact in their industries. These women thrive on the success of others and empower and mentor other women. In addition to their humility and inspirational nature, these women are also philanthropic and active in their communities. Jessica Sauls has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has impacted her industry through her professional achievements and community involvement. Jessica Sauls will accept this award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York, December 2026. www.iaotp.com /award-galaJessica built a strong foundation in hospitality and service before channeling her passion for creativity and client care into the beauty industry. In 2016, she founded By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge in Pooler, Georgia, a boutique salon known for its warm, modern, shabby-chic atmosphere that feels like home from the moment you walk in.A talented hairstylist and skilled makeup artist, Jessica offers a full range of beauty services, including women's, men's, and children's haircuts; color and highlights; waxing; makeup artistry; hair extensions; eyelash and eyebrow tinting; and eyelash extensions. She also specializes in bridal hair and makeup, helping clients look and feel their best for life's most memorable occasions. In addition to salon services, By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge features a curated selection of retail products, accessories, and an exclusive clothing line.Before embarking on her professional career path, Jessica earned her Master's degree in 2012 and holds professional certifications in both eyebrow design and lash application from Novalash. She is expertly trained in hair coloring and highlighting and continuously hones her craft through advanced haircutting courses and industry workshops.Her impressive career background includes roles as a lash specialist at Locks & Lashes Boutique and as a hairstylist and makeup artist at All About Hair. These experiences have shaped her artistry, professionalism, and commitment to excellence.Throughout her illustrious career, Jessica has received many awards and accolades and has been featured in magazines. She graced the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was featured in an exclusive interview on TIP Radio.In 2022, Jessica received the distinguished title of Cosmetologist of the Decade from the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). That same year, she was honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in Las Vegas and featured on the famous Planet Hollywood Billboard along the iconic Las Vegas Strip.Jessica's salon, By Jessica & Co. Beauty Lounge, has been voted the "Best Hair Salon" in Pooler, Georgia, every year from 2016 through 2025, a testament to her artistry, dedication, and commitment to excellence. In 2024, she was honored with IAOTP's Top Beauty Salon and Influencer of the Year, and she graced the famous Nashville billboard sign.She will be honored for her induction into IAOTP's Bombshell Boss Babes at the Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026.In addition to her thriving career in the beauty industry, Jessica is also a published author. Her book, You Have to Feel to Deal, is now available on Amazon and through her website at www.byjessicaandcobeautylounge.com Beyond her professional accomplishments, Jessica is an active member of her community, passionately supporting her local Breast Cancer Society and advocating for victims of domestic violence. She profoundly believes in using her platform and voice to make a positive difference in others' lives."Being a hairstylist is like being a therapist," Jessica says, a philosophy that reflects her compassionate approach to both her clients and her community. Continuing her commitment to helping others, she is pursuing studies in Mental Health Life Coaching, further expanding her ability to empower and uplift those around her.Looking back, Jessica owes her success to her enthusiasm for the beauty business and her desire to make others happy and improve their appearance. Jessica likes being in the sun and at the beach, spending time with friends and family, and gardening when she is not working. She aspires to build a mobile branch of her company brand in the future.For more information on Ms. Jessica Sauls, pleasevisit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top professionals around the world the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

