CU*SOUTH Welcomes Four New Shareholder Credit Unions

FAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and services for credit unions, is excited to welcome four new shareholder credit unions: Everglades Federal Credit Union, LincOne Federal Credit Union, Quantum Credit Union and Sioux Valley Co-op Federal Credit Union. These new additions mean CU*SOUTH’s cooperative ownership now represents more than $2.4 billion in assets and nearly 175,000 members.By becoming shareholders, credit unions gain direct influence in the CUSO’s direction, helping shape governance that’s aligned with cooperative values, peer collaboration and incentives centered on member impact.Everglades Federal Credit Union (FL) – Everglades FCU is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to empowering its members’ financial well-being through innovative solutions and exceptional service. With nearly $55 million in assets and serving more than 5,400 members, the institution is committed to maintaining a strong and secure financial foundation, fostering financial responsibility and ensuring the safety of members’ deposits.“Everglades Federal Credit Union is proud to become a CU*SOUTH shareholder,” said Marta Betancourt, president and CEO of Everglades FCU. “This partnership strengthens our ability to innovate while staying true to our cooperative roots, working alongside other credit unions to deliver smarter technology, stronger member service and sustainable growth for our community.”LincOne Federal Credit Union (NE) – Chartered in 1955, LincOne FCU began as a small operation with one part-time volunteer worker. Over the years, the addition of innovative technology and in-demand services have aided the credit union in a steady evolution and put it on a consistent path of growth. Today, LincOne FCU proudly serves more than 17,500 members and has $172 million in assets.“We are so proud to become a shareholder of CU*SOUTH. We chose CU*SOUTH as our core processor because they are a CUSO, they believe in supporting credit unions and serve their member credit unions as credit unions serve their members,” said Mary Sailors, president and CEO of LincOne FCU. “Their technology and member-facing solutions will serve us into the future and support our credit union growth.”Quantum Credit Union (KS) – Known locally as “The Q,” Quantum Credit Union is a passionate team of credit union professionals that believes in building brighter futures for its members and the community. The institution supports the notion that financial well-being is a journey that deserves personalized attention, guidance and a supportive community. Quantum has $136 million in assets and serves more than 11,100 members.“We’re excited about CU*SOUTH’s ongoing technology advancements and enhanced services that help us deliver an exceptional member experience,” said Jacob Burrow, president and CEO of Quantum Credit Union. “Equally important is the collaboration that strengthens all credit unions.”Sioux Valley Co-op Federal Credit Union (SD) – Chartered in 1953 and based in Watertown, South Dakota, Sioux Valley Co-op FCU serves more than 3,300 members and has over $42 million in assets. Originally established to support members, participating patrons and employees of the Farmers’ Union Co-op in Watertown, the credit union has grown significantly to offer a range of member solutions and commercial services to a variety of businesses in the community.“We chose to become a CU*SOUTH shareholder because of their commitment to innovation and collaboration,” said Tyler Gross, CEO of Sioux Valley Co-op FCU. “Their cooperative model and flexible technology solutions will help us better serve our members and support our long-term growth.”"Welcoming these new shareholders adds energy and expertise to our network," said Thomas Flowers, CU*SOUTH’s board chair. "It’s a clear signal that credit unions want reliable tech, essential services and partners who share their values. And we’re building that together.”###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO on a mission to grow strong credit unions. The organization provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com

