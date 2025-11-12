Implantable Infusion Pumps Market to Reach US$ 22.65 Billion by 2031 | DataM Intelligence

Implantable Infusion Pumps Market

Implantable infusion pumps market projected to hit US$ 22.65B by 2031, driven by chronic disease growth, technological advances, and aging populations.

"Advances in implantable infusion pumps are improving drug delivery precision and patient outcomes across oncology, neurology, and chronic care." ” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Implantable Infusion Pumps Market was valued at US$ 14,893 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 22,645 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031.According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. According to DataM Intelligence Comprehensive Report has released its latest report on the "Implantable Infusion Pumps Market Size 2025," providing a detailed analysis of market trends, key growth drivers, competitive landscape, and regional insights. The report includes market size (value and volume), CAGR projections, and emerging opportunities that help businesses identify growth areas and build effective strategies. Backed by data-driven insights and future outlook, this study serves as a valuable resource for companies looking to stay competitive and capitalize on market potential.

Industry Latest News 2025:
✅ 02/12/2025 — FDA record: Medtronic SynchroMed (PMA supplement S432) decision noted (regulatory action on SynchroMed system).
✅ 02/28/2025 — Medtronic issued an urgent medical device correction notice for SynchroMed pumps (firm notification to consignees; follow-up recall record filed).
✅ Q2 2025 (reported) — Boston Scientific completed its acquisition of Intera Oncology (maker of the implantable Intera 3000 hepatic-artery infusion pump); transaction announced Nov 25, 2024 and closed in H1/Q2 2025 per company filings and reporting.
✅ 05/07/2025 (Q1 2025 reporting) — Fresenius (Fresenius Kabi) Q1 2025 results and commentary referenced ongoing integration/activities around infusion-therapy assets (Ivenix integration and related program activity noted in company reporting).

Market Geographical Share:
North America dominates the implantable infusion pumps market, supported by strong healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement frameworks, and a high incidence of chronic pain and cancer cases in the U.S. and Canada. The presence of leading manufacturers and rapid adoption of advanced implantable devices further strengthen the region’s leadership.Europe holds a significant market share, driven by growing investments in medical technology, increasing aging populations, and widespread use of implantable drug delivery systems in pain and spasticity management. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. are key contributors due to advanced healthcare systems and strong regulatory support for implantable medical devices.Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Rising healthcare expenditure, expanding access to advanced treatments, and a large patient base suffering from chronic diseases in China, India, and Japan are major growth enablers. Local manufacturing initiatives and increased awareness about implantable therapies are further supporting market expansion.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://datamintelligence.com/customize/implantable-infusion-pumps-market Market Drivers:✅ Rising Chronic Disease Burden:The global surge in chronic conditions especially cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders has significantly boosted the demand for long-term, controlled drug delivery solutions. Implantable pumps minimize dosing errors and improve patient compliance, making them vital in chronic care management.✅ Technological Advancements:Ongoing innovations, such as programmable micro-pumps, wireless communication for dosage adjustments, and miniaturized designs, are improving safety, precision, and patient convenience. These advancements are expanding their use across pain management, chemotherapy, and intrathecal therapy.✅ Growing Geriatric Population:With aging populations in developed nations, there is an increasing need for advanced medical implants that provide long-term therapeutic management, particularly for age-related neurological and cardiovascular conditions.✅ Rising Preference for Targeted Therapies:Implantable infusion pumps deliver drugs directly to the target site (e.g., spinal cord or tumor), enhancing efficacy while minimizing systemic side effects—driving their adoption in oncology and neurology.✅ Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursement Support:Improved healthcare access in emerging economies and expanding insurance coverage for implantable therapies are encouraging both hospitals and patients to adopt these systems.Segments Covered in the Beverage Premix Market:By Product (Piston Type Infusion Pumps, Creeping Type Infusion Pumps)By Application (Cancer treatment, Spasticity treatment, Pain management, Non-malignant pain, Malignant pain)By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres)Regional Analysis for Beverage Premix Market:⇥ North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)⇥ Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, Russia, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Rest of Europe)⇥ Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific)⇥ South America (Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)⇥ Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)Buy Now & Get 30% OFF — Grab 50% OFF on 2+ reports: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=implantable-infusion-pumps-market Major Key Players: Medtronic PLC, Codman and Shurtleff, I-Flow Corp/Halyard Health, Flowonix Medical, Tricumed Medizintechnik, Intera Oncology, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation and B. Braun.✅ Tricumed Medizintechnik — European niche / CE-marked implantable pumps: Tricumed is a Europe-based specialist that develops CE-marked implantable infusion pumps (e.g., pediatric and intrathecal products such as the IP2000V/LENUSpro family) and is considered a regional/niche supplier in Europe for long-term implantable drug delivery; the company has an established installed base in EU markets but does not publish a global market-share percentage publicly.✅ Intera Oncology — Niche leader in hepatic-artery implantable pumps (HAI): Intera’s Intera-3000 HAI pump is the only FDA-approved implantable pump specifically for hepatic-artery infusion therapy and thus represents the leading (often exclusive) supplier in the HAI implantable-pump niche — a small but clinically important subsegment (local liver chemo delivery). Intera’s device is therefore a dominant player in that clinical niche rather than the broader implantable-pump market.✅ Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. — Insulin-delivery specialist (wearables vs. implantables): Tandem is a major player in the insulin-pump market (wearable/patch/tubed pumps and AID systems) and has material share in the global insulin-pump/wearable segment, but is not known as an implantable-infusion-pump manufacturer for intrathecal or HAI applications; if your interest is implantable insulin devices, note that most current commercial insulin pumps from Tandem are external/wearable and implantable insulin pumps remain a distinct, emerging area with different vendors. Public company materials and market reports separate Tandem’s wearable insulin market footprint from implantable pump segments.✅ Boston Scientific Corporation — Strategic acquirer / expanding into implantable chemo-infusion: Boston Scientific has moved to expand into implantable localized chemotherapy delivery (recently acquiring or partnering around implantable chemo-infusion technology aimed at inoperable liver tumours), positioning it to scale in specific implantable infusion niches; while Boston Scientific is a large medtech company with strong global reach, exact percentage share in the overall implantable-infusion pump market is not publicly broken out. Their moves indicate strategic intent to grow share via acquisition/portfolio expansion.
✅ Terumo Corporation — Large infusion-systems provider (mainly external/clinical pumps): Terumo is a global leader in infusion technology generally (syringe and volumetric pumps, connected infusion systems) with a broad hospital/ICU presence; however, most Terumo product lines described in public sources are external infusion systems rather than long-term implantable pumps so Terumo's strength is in the broader infusion-pump market (hospital devices) rather than intrathecal/HAI implantables. Terumo therefore contributes to overall infusion-device market revenue but is not typically listed as a dominant supplier in the implantable-pump subsegment.

