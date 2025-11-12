Killian, Davis & Richter, PC Launches 'Killian Cares' and Announces First Nonprofit Partner

Killian Cares Logo

Killian, Davis & Richter, PC announces a new community outreach initiative created to support local nonprofit organizations that make a lasting difference.

With Killian Cares, we are formalizing our commitment to the community that has supported our law firm and employees for the last 34 years.” — J. Keith Killian

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Killian, Davis & Richter, PC is proud to announce the official launch of Killian Cares, a new community outreach initiative created to support and spotlight local nonprofit organizations that make a lasting difference in the lives of others.

Through Killian Cares, the firm will select and partner with local nonprofits each month, offering both financial support and volunteer participation from staff. This ongoing effort reflects the firm’s commitment to community engagement and its belief in the power of collective action to strengthen the Western Slope.

“At Killian, Davis & Richter, PC, we believe our responsibility extends beyond the law office and courtroom,” said Keith Killian, Managing Shareholder. “With Killian Cares, we are formalizing our commitment to the community that has supported our law firm and employees for the last 34 years.”

Following a round of nominations from staff, School District 51 Foundation has been selected as the first community partner for the program. The Foundation works to raise funds to support academic growth and achievement, enhance learning environments, and expand opportunities for students and educators across Mesa County Valley School District 51.

As part of this partnership, Killian, Davis & Richter, PC will contribute both financial support and hands-on volunteer participation.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to kick off Killian Cares alongside such an inspiring organization,” said Keith Killian, Managing Shareholder. “Their work truly embodies the spirit of compassion and community that this initiative was built to celebrate.”

This marks the beginning of many community collaborations to come through Killian Cares. Each month, the firm will continue to highlight and support nonprofits that are making a positive difference across the region.

For more information about Killian Cares or to learn how to get involved, contact Alisha Roles at alishar@killianlaw.com.

About Killian, Davis & Richter, PC

Killian, Davis & Richter, PC is a trusted personal injury law firm that has served the Western Slope for 34 years. With a deep focus on client care, integrity, and community engagement, the firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional legal services while supporting initiatives that improve lives beyond the office.



