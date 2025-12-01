State Line Door Lift joins leading garage door professionals at an exclusive Repanels training in Charlotte, NC

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- State Line Door & Lift , a leading garage door installation and repair company serving the Kansas City metropolitan area, was among a select group of fewer than thirty garage door companies from across North America invited to attend an exclusive two-day Repanels and MyDoor training on October 23–24 at Sommer-USA headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.The event provided attendees with firsthand experience of a revolutionary sectional garage door system developed through the collaboration of Repanels and MyDoor. State Line Door & Lift, an authorized Sommer dealer, traveled the farthest distance to participate in the hands-on sessions and was selected to provide early feedback as Repanels adapts its technology for U.S. homeowners and builders by proposing region-specific track design developed in partnership with one the largest North American hardware producer and an enhanced European-style hardware system via MyDoor and DOCO.The Repanels/DOCO sectional door system represents a complete rethinking of garage door design.Key innovations include:Enclosed vertical duplex extension springs, which enable full door operation even if one spring fails—greatly improving homeowner safety.A stand-alone structural frame that remains stable despite foundation movement, preventing roller and track misalignment.Reinforced track assemblies designed to resist accidental impact from vehicles or stored household items.High-density insulated panels that enhance thermal efficiency and eliminate daylight gaps common in aging doors.A security-grade locking mechanism that significantly improves protection against forced entry.By establishing U.S. manufacturing operations in Georgia, Repanels expects to reduce costs and shipping times while tailoring product styles for both modern and traditional American architecture.“It’s rare to see a sectional door system that genuinely changes how we think about safety and durability,” said Andrew Powell, Founder of State Line Door & Lift. “Repanels has built a product that not only protects homeowners but also simplifies long-term maintenance. We’re excited to be part of bringing this innovation to Kansas City.”Stateline’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to introducing advanced, reliable products to the Midwest market and supporting technologies that reduce long-term service costs for homeowners.About RepanelsRepanels is a European manufacturer specializing in advanced sectional garage door panels engineered for performance, safety, and modern design. The company is expanding into the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Georgia opening Q1 2026. Contact Benjamin Heyvaert at benjamin.heyvaert@repanels.com for more information on Repanels capabilities.About State Line Door & LiftFounded in 2017, State Line Door & Lift provides garage door installation, replacement, and repair services for homeowners and builders across the Kansas City metro area. As an authorized Sommer dealer, Stateline is recognized for expert craftsmanship, a safety-first approach, and exceptional customer care.

