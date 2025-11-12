Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market to hit $7.64B by 2031, DataM Intelligence

Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market

Global MASH Therapeutics Market Set to Reach $7.64B by 2031

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market was valued at US$ 1.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 7.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031. The escalating prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome is propelling demand for effective MASH therapeutics targeting inflammation and liver fibrosis.The increased adoption of novel pharmacological agents combined with advancements in diagnostic technologies is accelerating market growth. With no currently approved curative therapies, MASH treatments addressing metabolic dysfunction are becoming a critical unmet medical need globally. United States: Recent Industry Developments✅ October 2025: Gilead Sciences advanced clinical trials for promising antifibrotic therapies targeting MASH.✅ September 2025: Novo Nordisk initiated studies combining GLP-1 analogues with other agents to address MASH and metabolic dysfunction.✅ August 2025: The FDA granted fast-track status to several novel drug candidates focused on reducing liver inflammation and fibrosis.Japan: Recent Industry Developments✅ October 2025: Eisai Co. launched innovative treatment candidates aimed at metabolic pathways involved in MASH progression.✅ September 2025: Collaborative research between academic institutes and pharmaceutical companies accelerated biomarker discovery for early MASH diagnosis.✅ August 2025: Emphasis on integrating lifestyle modifications with pharmacological treatments gained momentum in clinical practices.Growth DriversGlobal obesity rates exceeded 650 million adults in 2024, contributing directly to the rise in MASH cases.The diabetic population, a key risk factor for MASH, is expected to surpass 650 million by 2030, expanding the target patient pool.Advances in biomarkers -based diagnostics and non-invasive imaging techniques improve disease detection and monitoring.Investments in clinical trials and regulatory incentives accelerate novel drug development pipelines targeting MASH pathophysiology.Increasing healthcare expenditure and supportive reimbursement policies in North America and Europe boost market adoption.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Drug ClassAnti-inflammatory agents hold the largest share, targeting liver inflammation and immune modulation.Antifibrotic drugs are rapidly growing, aimed at preventing liver fibrosis progression.Metabolic regulators focus on improving insulin sensitivity and lipid metabolism.By End-UserHospitals and specialty clinics dominate treatment administration, supported by growing outpatient management.Research and diagnostic centers contribute to rising disease awareness and early intervention.By RegionNorth America commands the largest share at USD 1.5 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2032, driven by high disease prevalence and healthcare infrastructure.Europe and Asia-Pacific are emerging regions with significant growth potential due to increasing patient populations and evolving healthcare policies.Regional InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. MASH treatment market accounted for over 45% of North America's total value in 2024, with rapid expansion expected due to rising NAFLD diagnosis rates and favorable regulatory pathways supporting drug approvals.EuropeEuropean countries show increasing clinical trial activity and government initiatives for liver disease management, positioning the region for strong growth.Key Players:The MASH treatment market is moderately fragmented, with key players innovating to develop disease-modifying therapies and strategic collaborations to strengthen portfolios.Madrigal Pharmaceuticals || Simson Pharma Limited || Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. || Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. || Biosynth, Affgility Solutions || Conscientia Industrial Co. Ltd. || Smolecule Inc. || 89 Bio Inc., and Sandoo Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Co. LtdKey Highlights:1. Gilead Sciences advanced its antifibrotic drug candidates through late-stage clinical trials. 2. Novo Nordisk expanded research into metabolic regulation therapies with promising early results.3. Intercept Pharmaceuticals focuses on novel agents targeting bile acid pathways to slow disease progression.Market Outlook and OpportunitiesThe MASH treatment market is on a growth trajectory driven by unmet clinical needs and expanding patient populations worldwide.Key forecast indicators include:Anti-inflammatory and antifibrotic drug classes are expected to represent over 60% of market revenue by 2032.North America and Europe to collectively contribute 70% of global demand by 2032.Asia-Pacific projected to register the highest CAGR exceeding 18%, supported by rising metabolic disease incidence.Increased focus on combination therapies and personalized medicine approaches to improve treatment outcomes. ConclusionThe Global Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market represents a critical frontier in tackling metabolic liver disease through innovative therapeutics. Growing from USD 1.67 billion in 2023 to USD 7.64 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 21.8%, the market is driven by the urgent need for effective MASH therapies amid rising obesity and diabetes rates.According to DataM Intelligence, leading pharmaceutical companies such as Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals are spearheading the development of novel treatments that promise to improve patient outcomes and reduce liver-related morbidity globally. 