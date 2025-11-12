North America Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market to Reach USD 17.15Bby 2033

North America Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Industry (MASH) Drugs Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, the North America metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) treatment market size was valued at US$ 3.70 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 17.15 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period 2025–2033. Increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome is driving demand for innovative MASH therapies in the region.The growing awareness of MASH as a severe liver disease associated with metabolic dysfunction, coupled with advancements in pharmacological agents targeting inflammation and fibrosis, is fueling market growth. Growth Drivers• The rising incidence of obesity and diabetes in North America, key risk factors for MASH, has increased the patient pool significantly.• Advancements in novel drug candidates addressing liver inflammation and fibrosis stages are expanding treatment options.• Increased government and private sector investment in clinical trials and healthcare infrastructure supports early diagnosis and treatment.• Rising awareness and adoption of non-invasive diagnostic techniques improve disease management and patient outcomes.• Growing demand for combination therapies to address complex metabolic pathways driving MASH progression.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Drug Class• Anti-inflammatory agents and antifibrotic drugs lead the market, accounting for the majority of revenue in 2024.• Metabolic regulators and combination therapies are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.By End-User• Hospitals and specialty liver clinics dominate treatment administration, supported by outpatient and research centers focusing on MASH management.Regional InsightsThe U.S. represents the largest market within North America, driven by high obesity rates, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Canadian markets are also expanding due to increased liver disease screening programs. Canadian markets are also expanding due to increased liver disease screening programs.Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement:Competitive LandscapeThe North America MASH treatment market is moderately consolidated with key pharmaceutical and biotech players driving innovation. Leading companies include:Gilead Sciences || Intercept Pharmaceuticals || Novo Nordisk || Allergan, all investing heavily in pipeline development and strategic partnerships.Recent Developments• Gilead Sciences advanced its phase 3 clinical trials for novel antifibrotic therapies• Intercept Pharmaceuticals received FDA fast-track designation for its MASH treatment candidate• Novo Nordisk initiated combination therapy studies addressing metabolic dysfunction and liver fibrosisMarket Outlook and OpportunitiesThe North America MASH treatment market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising disease awareness, improved Diagnostic Imaging , and breakthrough therapeutics. Market Outlook and OpportunitiesThe North America MASH treatment market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising disease awareness, improved Diagnostic Imaging , and breakthrough therapeutics. Emerging treatment modalities and personalized medicine approaches present substantial opportunities for stakeholders through 2032.ConclusionThe North America Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) Treatment Market is undergoing a transformative phase, expanding rapidly in response to the growing burden of metabolic diseases. Expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.6%, the market reflects significant advancements in therapeutic research and clinical adoption. According to DataM Intelligence, key players such as Gilead Sciences, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, and Novo Nordisk are leading efforts to develop efficacious treatments that address the unmet medical needs of MASH patients, heralding a new era in liver disease treatment 