Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Market to Reach US $3.8 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The digital therapeutics for endometriosis market size has seen a massive expansion recently. The market is forecasted to rise from $1.39 billion in 2024 to a sizeable $1.70 billion in 2025, demonstrating an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%. The considerable increase during the historic period is credited to the escalating occurrence of endometriosis, heightened digital therapeutics awareness, an increasing appetite for non-invasive treatment approaches, growth of telehealth platforms, and a surge in use of mobile health applications.

The market size of digital therapeutics for endometriosis is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, escalating to $3.81 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. This surge in the projected period can be ascribed to factors such as rising patient receptiveness towards digital treatment methods, increased use of artificial intelligence in therapy solutions, amplified governmental initiatives promoting digital health, broadening insurance provisions for digital therapeutics, and a growth in collaborations between pharmaceutical and technology companies. Significant trends identified for the forecasted period encompass advancements in wearable diagnostic devices, progress in AI-driven symptom monitoring, R&D in digital biomarkers, enlargement of cloud-based health information solutions, and the merger of telemedicine and digital therapeutics.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Market?

The swift uptake of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the digital therapeutics endometriosis market. These handheld devices blend communication, internet access, and computing capabilities into a single gadget. The rise in smartphones is linked to the growth of internet penetration, enabling a wider population to conveniently access online services, social media, and digital entertainment right from their devices. The widespread usage of smartphones bolsters digital therapeutics endometriosis by providing users immediate and consistent access to tailored therapeutic applications. This facilitates real-time symptom tracking, data monitoring, and guidance for evidence-based treatment, accessible anytime and anywhere. For example, a report by Uswitch Limited, a UK-based online and telephone comparison and switching service provider, revealed that there were 71.8 million active mobile connections in 2022. By 2025, it is predicted that 95% of the 68.3 million residents in the UK will possess smartphones. Consequently, the swift uptake of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the digital therapeutics endometriosis market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Market?

Major players in the digital therapeutics endometriosis market include:

• Bayer AG

• Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Luna Endoscore

• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Sword health inc.

• Charli

• Maven Clinic Co.

• Flo Health Inc.

• Hinge Health Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Industry?

Prominent businesses in the digital therapeutics endometriosis sector are honing in on establishing strategic alliances to fast-track innovation by merging different viewpoints and expert capabilities. Collaborative initiatives are engagements in which multiple entities come together to fulfill common goals, pool resources, or leverage each other's proficiencies. For example, in March 2024, Endometriosis Australia, a nationally accredited charity in Australia, joined forces with CHARLI, a digital health enterprise in Australia, to launch a ground-breaking platform designed to assist thousands of Australians affected by endometriosis. This partnership led to the creation of an app developed collectively by medical and health professionals in conjunction with consumers. The app employs AI to aid women in tracking menstruation, fertility, sexual health, pregnancies, and peri/menopause. Moreover, the app assists in identifying pain or possible conditions such as endometriosis. In conjunction with Endometriosis Australia, the app offers support to the one in seven Australians impacted by the disease, facilitating faster diagnosis and simplified access to medical care.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Market Growth

The digital therapeutics endometriosismarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Software, Devices, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Pain Management, Symptom Tracking, Fertility Management, Education And Awareness, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, Cloud-Based Solutions, Decision Support Tools

2) By Devices: Wearable Monitoring Devices, Smart Therapeutic Devices, Digital Diagnostic Tools, Connected Medical Devices

3) By Services: Remote Patient Monitoring Services, Teleconsultation Services, Therapy Management Services, Data Analytics And Support Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Market By 2025?

In the Digital Therapeutics Endometriosis Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the biggest market in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report explores various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

