Texas Elite Spartans Announce New Home Stadium at UTA Maverick Stadium

The Texas Elite Spartans announce that UTA Maverick Stadium will serve as their new home beginning with the 2026 season.

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Elite Spartans, five-time Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) champions and the winningest team in women’s professional tackle football, announced today that UTA Maverick Stadium will serve as their new home beginning with the 2026 season.The Spartans will debut at the venue on March 28 against the Mississippi Panthers, followed by home matchups on April 18 versus the Chicago Winds and May 9 against the Kansas City Glory, all under the Saturday-night lights in Arlington, Texas.A Central Home for a Growing Fan BaseThe move to Maverick Stadium positions the Spartans in the heart of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, offering fans across North Texas a convenient and accessible location to experience the highest level of women’s tackle football. Located on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington, Maverick Stadium features expanded seating, upgraded facilities, and a premier game-day atmosphere fitting for a championship-caliber franchise.Just steps away, the Dallas Wings (WNBA) will host their 2026 season at College Park Center on the same campus, creating a powerful hub for women’s professional sports in Arlington. The Spartans aim to set new attendance records for women’s tackle football.The Biggest Brand in Women’s Tackle FootballThe Spartans are not only a dynasty on the field, they’re also one of the fastest-growing women’s sports platforms in Texas. In 2025, the team’s digital reach soared to more than 9.3 million views across social media, engaging over 6 million accounts on Meta platforms alone, a 214% increase in reach and 199% growth in interactions year-over-year. A viral 2025 WNFC Championship Game recap video generated 2.1 million views and 87,000 interactions on Facebook in just days, solidifying the Spartans as one of the most visible and influential brands in women’s sports.Momentum for Women’s Sports in TexasWith women’s sports experiencing unprecedented growth nationwide, Texas has become a focal point of that movement. The Spartans’ move to Maverick Stadium marks a bold step toward elevating the visibility, professionalism, and fan experience of women’s tackle football.“Moving to Maverick Stadium isn’t just about location,” said Odessa ‘OJ’ Jenkins, Head Coach of the Texas Elite Spartans. “It’s about access, community, and creating a home worthy of the athletes who built this dynasty. We’re building something for everyone in North Texas to rally behind.”Ticket InformationTickets for the 2026 season will go on sale later this month. Fans can visit texaselitewomensfootball.com and follow @TexasEliteSpartans on social media for updates, promotions, and behind-the-scenes content as the team enters a new eraAbout the Texas Elite SpartansThe Texas Elite Spartans are a five-time WNFC Champion and the winningest team in women’s professional tackle football history. Based in Dallas–Fort Worth, the Spartans are dedicated to advancing the game, inspiring the next generation of athletes, and redefining what professional women’s football looks like in America.

