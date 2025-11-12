Warrior Wellness Movement and VivaScore Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Holistic Health and Performance

VivaScore x Warrior Wellness Movement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warrior Wellness Movement and VivaScore are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will deliver a measurable data-driven approach to health, wellness and performance for both individuals and organisations.

The collaboration combines Warrior Wellness Movement’s holistic model – integrating physical strength, mental resilience, nutrition, and community – with VivaScore’s AI-powered intelligence platform that unifies biometric, behavioural, and clinical data into a dynamic health score. Together, they bring human expertise and live data into one experience, giving individuals and organisations a complete picture of how lifestyle, recovery, and performance truly connect.

Partnership Highlights

• Integrated Health Intelligence: Combining Warrior Wellness Movement’s Four Pillars approach with VivaScore’s biometric data engine for a complete view of physical, mental, and lifestyle health.

• Real-Time Performance Insight: Allowing individuals and teams to track stress, recovery, and cardiovascular health in real time through VivaScore’s 30-second scan and AI-driven analysis.

• Enhanced Coaching Precision: Data collected through VivaScore enables Warrior Wellness Movement coaches to personalise training nutrition and recovery strategies with greater accuracy.

• Workforce Wellbeing at Scale: Corporate partners gain access to aggregated anonymised health data that supports proactive wellbeing improved engagement and measurable ROI.

• Clinically Validated Technology: VivaScore’s health intelligence is backed by clinical trials insurer validation and Microsoft Healthcare AI certification ensuring reliability and impact.

“This partnership with VivaScore marks a major step forward in our mission to transform how health and performance are measured and improved. We have always combined structure coaching and accountability and now we are adding live health intelligence to the process. Together we are giving individuals and organisations the ability to see understand and enhance their wellbeing in real time.”

— Ollie Osborne, Founder and Head Coach, Warrior Wellness Movement

“Warrior Wellness Movement exemplifies the next generation of holistic health leadership by combining human performance coaching with measurable, data-driven insight. Embedding VivaScore’s AI-powered health intelligence into their model, we can help individuals and teams translate daily habits into real outcomes; and organisations turn wellbeing into measurable value.”

— Simon Spurr, CEO, VivaScore



About Warrior Wellness Movement

Founded by former Royal Marines Commando Ollie Osborne, Warrior Wellness Movement delivers a holistic approach to health wellness and performance built around four core pillars: Physical Strength, Mental Resilience, Nutritional Foundation, and Community and Support.

The multi-disciplinary team includes Hazel Davies, Nutritional Therapist and Women’s Health Specialist, Jamie Turnbull, Resilience Coach and former UK Special Forces, and Don Armand, Leadership and Performance Coach and former England and Exeter Chiefs rugby player. Together they provide expert coaching that combines structure science and accountability to help clients perform at their highest level both personally and professionally.

Warrior Wellness Movement works with individuals and organisations to create measurable sustainable improvements in health performance and wellbeing through structured coaching programmes and data-led insights.

Learn more: www.warriorwellnessmovement.com



About VivaScore

VivaScore® is an AI-powered intelligence platform that unifies biometric, behavioural, and clinical data into a single, dynamic health score – enabling data-driven wellbeing, early risk detection, and smarter engagement.

By turning complex health data into actionable insight, VivaScore helps insurers, employers, brokers, and partners improve outcomes, reduce costs, and drive measurable value across connected care ecosystems.

Learn more: https://vivascore.ai

