EU Plant-based Snacks Market to Surge USD 16.08 Bn by 2035 — protein-rich, and eco-friendly products continues to rise

Demand for Plant-based Snacks in EU

European Union plant-based snacks market is growing rapidly, driven by health-conscious, convenience-focused, and environmentally aware consumers.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union’s plant-based snacks market is set for remarkable growth over the next decade, propelled by shifting consumer preferences toward healthier, more sustainable, and convenient snacking options.

According to industry-backed research from FMI, the market is projected to grow from USD 7,380.1 million in 2025 to USD 16,081.2 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% and an absolute increase of USD 8,679.9 million.

Explore trends before investing – request a sample report today! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27127

The expanding adoption of plant-based diets, combined with growing consumer health consciousness and rising environmental awareness, is driving mainstream acceptance of plant-based snacking. Retailers, foodservice operators, and manufacturers are responding with diverse product innovations, premium formulations, and sustainable packaging solutions, ensuring plant-based snacks meet evolving European consumer expectations.

Market Expansion Across Two Growth Phases

Between 2025 and 2030, the EU plant-based snacks market is forecast to grow from USD 7,380.1 million to USD 10,886.9 million, accounting for approximately 40% of total ten-year expansion. During this period, the market is shaped by widespread consumer adoption of plant-based alternatives, availability of diverse snack types across cereal, nut, fruit, and protein-based formats, and mainstream acceptance across supermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms.

From 2030 to 2035, sales are projected to accelerate further, reaching USD 16,081.2 million, representing nearly 60% of total growth. This phase emphasizes premiumization, functional ingredients, and innovative formats such as high-protein bars, meat-alternative snacks, and indulgent yet health-oriented offerings.

Drivers of Market Growth

• Health-conscious and flexitarian consumers: Growing demand for snacks rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients.

• Convenience and portability: Ready-to-eat, shelf-stable products for busy lifestyles.

• Sustainability and transparency: Preference for ethically sourced ingredients and recyclable or compostable packaging.

• Functional ingredients: Integration of superfoods, probiotics, vitamins, minerals, and plant proteins to enhance nutritional benefits.

Even consumers without strict dietary restrictions are increasingly choosing plant-based snacks to manage weight, reduce processed food consumption, and support environmental sustainability.

Segment Overview

Product Type:

Cereal and grain-based snacks dominate the market with a 28% share in 2025, offering familiarity, whole-grain benefits, and versatile formats. Growth in protein-rich snack bars and meat alternatives is expected to outpace traditional cereal-based formats over the next decade.

Packaging:

Bag packaging leads with a 42% share, valued for moisture barrier protection, convenience, resealable formats, and cost efficiency. Sustainability innovations such as recyclable and compostable films are expanding adoption.

Flavor:

Savory snacks account for 60% of sales in 2025, reflecting mainstream consumer preference for salty and bold flavors. Sweet snacks are growing as manufacturers introduce dessert-inspired plant-based options.

Distribution Channels:

Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the primary channel with 35% of sales, while online retail shows the fastest growth, rising from 18% in 2025 to 25% by 2035, driven by younger digital-native consumers, subscription models, and easy product discovery.

Nature:

Conventional plant-based snacks hold 70% of sales, though organic offerings are expanding rapidly, reflecting the shift toward premiumization and eco-conscious consumer choices.

Regional Highlights

• Netherlands: Leading CAGR at 8.7%, supported by a strong plant-based culture, innovative product launches, and progressive retail networks.

• Germany: Robust growth at 8.5% CAGR, with established plant-based infrastructure and high health consciousness driving sales.

• France: 8.4% CAGR, fueled by evolving consumer attitudes, premium positioning, and growing awareness of environmental sustainability.

• Italy: 8% CAGR, boosted by urban wellness trends, fitness culture, and alignment with Mediterranean dietary patterns.

• Spain: 7.8% CAGR, supported by retail expansion, fitness trends, and health awareness.

Buy Report Now – Click Here to Purchase the Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27127

Competitive Landscape

The EU plant-based snacks market is highly competitive, featuring multinational food corporations, specialized plant-based brands, regional producers, and innovative startups. Leading companies focus on product innovation, nutritional fortification, taste optimization, and sustainable packaging to differentiate themselves. Strategic partnerships with retailers, expansion into e-commerce, and digital marketing campaigns strengthen market positioning.

Notable participants include

• Danone S.A.

• Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Unilever

• Conagra Brands, Inc.

• General Mills, Inc.

• Blue Diamond Growers

• Amy's Kitchen Inc.

• Beyond Meat Inc.

The EU plant-based snacks market demonstrates robust growth, driven by consumer demand for healthier, convenient, and sustainable snacking options. With premiumization, functional ingredients, and e-commerce adoption accelerating, the next decade presents ample opportunities for innovation, investment, and category expansion.

Browse Related Insights

Plant-based Snacks Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plant-based-snacks-market

CBD Snacks Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cbd-snacks-market

Kid Snacks Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kid-snacks-market

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.