Dental Milling Machine Subscription Market Set to Reach $2.13 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company's Dental Milling Machine Subscription Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Dental Milling Machine Subscription Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a considerable expansion in the dental milling machine subscription market. The market, which was worth $1.04 billion in 2024, is projected to scale up to $1.20 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. Factors like increased embracement of digital dentistry, a surge in the requirement for dental prosthetics, a rise in the number of dental clinics, growing consciousness about oral health, and escalating investments in dental infrastructure have all significantly contributed to this historic period growth.

The market size for dental milling machine subscriptions is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching $2.13 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The anticipated growth within this forecasted timeframe is due to the increasing usage of computer-aided design and manufacturing systems, a rising preference for subscription models, growing demand for in-laboratory milling services, escalating number of dental procedures, and a heightened integration of automation in dental processes. Tendencies expected during this forecast period are progressions in milling machine technology, advancements in biocompatible milling materials, evolution in high-precision milling, improvements in the durability and efficiency of machines, and the development of compact and easily transportable milling units.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Dental Milling Machine Subscription Market?

Increased focus on oral health, which encompasses the health of the mouth, teeth, gums, and related structures essential for talking, chewing, and smiling, is projected to drive the growth of the dental milling machine subscription market. People's growing awareness of the role good oral health plays in preventing systemic diseases and promoting overall wellness is rising. Dental milling machine subscriptions bolster oral health by allowing ongoing access to state-of-the-art milling technology for dentists and laboratories, resulting in precise, durable, and timely restorations for improved patient outcomes. The NHS Business Services Authority, a UK government agency, reported in August 2024 that the delivery of dental treatment courses increased to 34 million between 2023 and 2024, a rise from the prior year. Moreover, total units of dental activity rose to 73 million, a 3.4% growth from 2022. Hence, the burgeoning focus on oral health bolsters the growth of the dental milling machine subscription market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Dental Milling Machine Subscription Market?

Major players in the Dental Milling Machine Subscription Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Canon Milling Solutions

• Dentsply Sirona

• Straumann Holding AG

• Planmeca Oy

• ivoclar

• Roland DG Corporation

• Amann Girrbach AG

• DATRON AG

• Zirkonzahn GmbH

What Are The Top Trends In The Dental Milling Machine Subscription Industry?

Leading corporations in the dental milling machine subscription market are focusing on the creation of innovative solutions, like the wet-capable 5-axis computer numerical control (CNC) dental milling unit. This unit is designed to provide precise fabrication of dental restorations, using a liquid coolant to maintain material integrity and intricate geometrical accuracy. Such a device is utilized for manufacturing dental restorations including crowns, bridges, inlays, and dentures. For example, in March 2025, Roland DGA's business group, DGSHAPE, which is based in the US, introduced the New DWX-43W Wet Milling Solution. This is an advanced wet milling system aimed towards accurate dental restorations. The DWX-43W employs filter-free technology that negates the need for individual coolant filters, resulting in a 20% reduction in operational costs. It supports a variety of materials like traditional ceramics, Chairside Zirconia, lithium disilicates, and titanium abutments and comes with DGSHAPE CAM software that enhances milling speed, milling workflow, and supports up to six-unit simultaneous milling. Moreover, it is compatible with VPanel and DGSHAPE Cloud, allowing for real-time remote supervision and elevated workflow efficacy.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Dental Milling Machine Subscription Market

The dental milling machine subscriptionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: 5-Axis Milling Machines, 4-Axis Milling Machines, Other Product Types

2) By Subscription Model: Monthly, Annual, Pay-Per-Use

3) By Application: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Hospitals, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Individual Dentists, Group Practices, Dental Service Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By 5-Axis Milling Machines: Wet Milling Machines, Dry Milling Machines, Hybrid Milling Machines

2) By 4-Axis Milling Machines: Compact Milling Machines, Benchtop Milling Machines, Chairside Milling Machines

3) By Other Product Types: Manual Milling Machines, Desktop Milling Machines, Portable Milling Machines

Global Dental Milling Machine Subscription Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for dental milling machine subscriptions. In the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the most rapid growth. The report on the dental milling machine subscription market includes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

