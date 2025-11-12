European Union Sea Bream Market is Expected to Reach USD 746.7 Million by 2035 as Premium Seafood Demand Accelerates

Demand for Sea Bream in EU

EU sea bream market to triple by 2035 as demand for premium, sustainable seafood rises across foodservice and retail channels.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union sea bream market is gearing up for a decade of robust expansion, with sales forecast to rise from USD 290.5 million in 2025 to USD 746.7 million by 2035, marking a total increase of 156.5%. The sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, driven by surging consumer preference for premium white fish, Mediterranean dietary adoption, and major advancements in sustainable aquaculture.

Growth momentum is strongly supported by insights from the globally recognized FMI Food Intelligence Database, which indicates the market will expand by 2.6X over the decade, propelled by rising consumption of certified sustainable seafood, increasing availability from Mediterranean aquaculture farms, and growing retail penetration of fresh and value-added sea bream products.

EU Consumer Shift Toward Premium Mediterranean Fish Boosts Revenue Potential

Across Europe, the transition from traditional seafood choices to premium species like sea bream (especially gilt-head bream) is accelerating. Health-focused consumers are choosing sea bream for its lean protein, high omega-3 content, and versatility in cooking—from grilling to roasting with herbs and olive oil.

Key demand drivers include:

• Rising preference for sustainable aquaculture and traceable seafood

• Growing Mediterranean cuisine adoption across European foodservice

• Higher willingness to pay for premium fish with verified certifications

Between 2025 and 2030, the market will grow from USD 290.5 million to USD 465.3 million, accounting for 38% of total decade growth. Demand rises sharply again between 2030 and 2035, contributing USD 280 million in added value, supported by expansion of organic production and traceability technologies.

Gilt-Head Bream Dominates Market Share

The gilt-head bream species will secure 55% of market share in 2025, rising to 69% by 2035 due to superior culinary characteristics and efficient aquaculture scalability.

Key advantages of gilt-head bream dominance include:

• Established aquaculture infrastructure across Greece, Spain, Italy, and Turkey

• Exceptional taste, texture, and whole-fish plating appeal for premium restaurants

• Strong consumer familiarity and Mediterranean cultural relevance

HoReCa Segment Leads Sales; Retail Momentum Rising

Hotels, restaurants, and catering (HoReCa) channels represent 55% of 2025 market revenue, although the share will gradually shift as retail and e-commerce seafood offerings expand.

Foodservice demand is driven by premium menu placement and the visual impact of whole-fish presentations, especially in Mediterranean-themed dining.

Organic Sea Bream Approaches Majority Market Share

Nearly 48% of sea bream sold in 2025 is certified organic — an exceptional penetration rate for a seafood category. By 2035, organic share is projected to reach 60%.

Consumer motivations include:

• Preference for environmentally responsible seafood

• Lower stocking densities and chemical-free aquaculture practices

• Premium perception and superior sensory quality

Strong Growth Across Key European Markets

Countries showing the fastest demand acceleration (CAGR 2025–2035):

• Netherlands — 10.5%

• Germany — 10.3%

• France — 10.2%

• Italy — 9.9%

• Spain — 9.8%

Spain remains the largest value market due to production proximity and cultural seafood affinity, followed by Italy, France, and Germany, where Mediterranean cuisine is rapidly influencing purchasing behavior.

Competitive Landscape: Mediterranean Producers Lead

The market features heavy investment into production expansion, certification, and value-added product innovation.

Key strategic players include:

• The Nissui Group

• Philosofish S.A.

• Pinar Balik

• Kemal Balikcilik

• Noordzee Su Ürünleri A.S.

• Cromaris

• Ozsu Fish

Investments include:

• Advanced aquaculture technologies (automated feeding, RAS systems)

• Organic and ASC certifications for sustainability verification

• Filleted, marinated, and ready-to-cook premium product launches

