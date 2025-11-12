Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2030

Animal and Marine Fats and Oils Market

Rise in demand for animal fats in the food & beverage industry and surge in demand from downstream sectors have boosted the growth of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global animal and marine fats and oils industry was pegged at $222.33 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $516.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in demand for animal fats in the food & beverage industry and surge in demand from downstream sectors have boosted the growth of the global animal and marine fats and oils market. However, high capital investments in extraction, health concerns related to excessive consumption of fats and oils, and regulations related to labelling of fat & oil production and its safety issues hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from developing economies, rapid growth in raw material cultivation and production, and growing applications of fats and oils as substitutes of trans-fats are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report Sample (371 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12447 Increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from Asia-Pacific countries, particularly India, China, Malaysia, and Indonesia, drives the market. The demand from these countries' respective food sectors, which is supported by improvement in living standards and population growth, is driving the animal and marine fats and oils market. Moreover, increase in emphasis on biofuels, such as biodiesel produced from animal fats, is augmenting the demand for animal and marine fats and oils.Animal fats include render fats and fish oils. Animal fat mixtures differ significantly from vegetable fat mixtures. The adipose tissue of meat stock is used to produce fat, while a large portion of the fat remains with the meat and is consumed directly with the meat.The rendering and subsequent separation via presses or centrifuges are used to produce fat from meat stock. The leftovers are dried and fed to animal, and the same pattern can be seen in the production of fish oil, wherein the dried solid residue is sold as fish meal.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-and-marine-fats-and-oils-market/purchase-options The global animal and marine fats and oils market growth is majorly driven by increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from the foodservice sector and rise in use of lard in the baking industry as bread spreads. In addition, the market for animal fat has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food, oleo chemical, and pet food. Consumers in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, prefer lard over butter in baked goods, thus driving the demand for animal fats.Lard is another type of animal fat that is used in the feed and oleo chemicals industries. The German baking sector is witnessing increased demand for lard (as a bread spread), which is driving market growth. On annual basis, food companies, particularly those in the bakery industry, obtain lard to be used as a substitute for butter in quantities ranging from 500 to 600 million tons. The demand for tallow, which is used in animal feed and biodiesel, is boosting the growth of the animal fat industry.China has achieved self-sufficiency in pork and lard production. Increase in consumption of lard-based processed foods has boosted the market for animal and marine fats and oils. Furthermore, tallow is preferred over palm oils in the soap making industry, as it is a higher quality raw material. Tallow supply has further increased as global slaughter rates have increased considerably.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12447 The global animal and marine fats and oils market is segmented into source, product type, form, application, and region. On the basis of source, the market is categorized into animal and marine. As per product type, it is divided into tallow, grease, lard, poultry fat, and others. Based on form, it is segregated into liquid and solid. Depending on application, it is fragmented into biodiesel, animal feed, oleo chemical, food industry, and others. Region wise, market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The global animal and marine fats and oils market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.The global animal and marine fats and oils market size includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Australian Tallow Producers, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Baker Commodities Inc., Darling industries, Colyer Fehr Tallow Pty Ltd., IFFCO, Darling Ingredients, Inc., SARIA SE & Co. KG, Jacob Stern & Sons Tallow, Ten Kate Vetten BV, Tallow Products Pty Ltd., and York Foods Pty Ltd.Trending Reports:Animal Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-protein-market-A10361 Animal Nutrition Chemicals Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-nutrition-chemicals-market Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/animal-feed-protein-ingredients-market-A06356

