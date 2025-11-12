Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Answers to Questions for Oral Reply at National Assembly

19. Mr G Michalakis (DA) to ask the Deputy President:

Given that the Government has adopted four main priorities, what legislative items, as the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, does he intend to pursue in respect of the four priorities the Government adopted in its Medium-Term Development Plan for inclusive economic growth, poverty alleviation, reducing the cost of living and building a capable state? NO7115E

Reply:

Honourable Speaker,

The question posed by Hon Michalakis is important as it give us an opportunity to highlight progress made towards developing key legislative interventions and policy reforms to achieve the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity.

To give context, the Government of National Unity (GNU) has adopted the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024-2029, which has three strategic priorities: driving inclusive growth and job creation; reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

The MTDP is guiding the work of the GNU for the next five years in pursuit of these strategic priorities which are informed by the Statement of Intent.

The government's goal of attaining sustainable and rapid economic growth has historically been a priority of the ANC-led government. Even prior to the 7th administration, we have introduced critical legislation and policy reforms to support this objective.

In October 2020, government introduced Operation Vulindlela, a significant initiative aimed at accelerating economic reforms. Operation Vulindlela focuses on enhancing the country's growth trajectory and improving its overall economic performance through various strategies.

Phase I of Operation Vulindlela chieved key reforms in energy, water, telecommunications, and visa systems, leading to significant private investment, a more competitive electricity market, and improved mobile connectivity. These include the passing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Bill which was signed into law on 16 August 2024, and the publication of a Ministerial Determination and associated regulations to enable the first round of Independent Transmission Projects.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Economic Regulation of Transport Bill into law on June 6, 2024, establishing a new Transport Economic Regulator. This regulator will oversee multiple transport modes, including road, rail, maritime, and aviation, and aims to enhance coordination and transparency within the regulatory framework of the sector.

In May 2025, President Ramaphosa launched Phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela, building on the first phase. Phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela is focusing on improving service delivery at the local government level and addressing spatial inequality, while continuing with key reforms in critical sectors.

Thus far, government is making notable progress under Phase 2 of Operation Vulindlela, this includes a comprehensive review of the White Paper on Local Government. The White Paper is aimed at reforming the local government system, alongside the introduction of a performance-based financing mechanism designed to enhance the reform of municipal water and electricity services.

In this regard, The Department of Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs is developing the Municipal Structures Amendment Bill (Coalitions Bill) for Cabinet approval in the coming months. Cabinet also adopted the Roadmap for the Digital Transformation of Government which addresses the urgent need for a transformative shift in governmental operations. The roadmap aims to modernise service through investment in digital public infrastructure.

Moreover, Government has made significant headways in institutional reforms to strengthen our state-owned enterprises. Through the National State Enterprise Bill, government is introducing reforms to strengthen our State-Owned Enterprises focusing on improving governance, unbundling monopolies, and introducing competition to reduce costs and boost efficiency.

Key initiatives include restructuring Transnet to allow for competition in rail and port operations, and accelerating Eskom's transition into a systems operator for a decentralized energy market, while transforming SOE boards to be more independent.

Honourable Speaker.

Government has taken drastic steps to alleviate poverty and reducing the cost of living. In this regard, government has introduced policy reforms through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant which include an extension of this grant until March 2026.

Upon full implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, government will ensure the provision of quality health services for all South Africans. The NHI will cover all South Africans, both employed and unemployed, ensuring that socioeconomic status of South African citizens does not determine the quality of healthcare provided by the state.

Lastly, as part of our commitment to build a capable, ethical, and developmental state, Parliament is currently processing the Public Service Commission Amendment Bill and the Public Service Amendment Bill to improve state capacity and professionalise the Public Service. On 04 November 2025, the NCOP passed the Public Administration Management Amendment Bill, the Bill has been sent to the President for assent.

Among other things, these Bills are aimed at clarifying the roles of elected officials and administrators, while strengthening accountability, and introducing professional standards at all levels of government.

All these reforms demonstrate our commitments to deliver on the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and the strategic priorities of the Government of National Unity.

Thank you, Honourable Speaker.

20. The Leader of the Opposition (MK) to ask the Deputy President:

Whether, with reference to his responsibility to lead the Government effort to fast-track land reform, he intends to advocate in Cabinet for the approval of (a) amending legislation to section 25 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, as a mechanism to fast-track land reform (details furnished) and (b) backdating the date for land claims to 6 April 1652 instead of the current date of 19 June 1913, so that the land redistribution programme achieves its intended transformative effect; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so; what are the relevant details in each case? NO7118E

Reply:

Honourable Speaker,

Let me reiterate that government remain committed to accelerate land reform. However, the responsibility of amending the constitution rests with Parliament.

Honourable Members may recall that the 6th Parliament established the Joint Constitutional Review Committee (Joint CRC), which held public hearings across all South African provinces to gather public input on amending Section 25 of the Constitution. However, the National Assembly could not pass this Bill since it required two-thirds majority vote for the 18th amendment of the Constitution.

Section 25(7) of the Constitution guarantees that any person or community dispossessed of property after June 19, 1913, due to past racially discriminatory laws or practices is entitled to either restitution of that property or other equitable redress, as provided for by an act of Parliament.

This provision forms a critical part of our land reform and restitution process, as it addresses the injustices from the apartheid era and beyond.

Furthermore, the current constitutional framework provides for expropriation of property subject to just and equitable compensation. To this end, on 23 January 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the Expropriation Bill which repeals the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.

For its part, the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform and Agriculture has not engaged on the question of backdating land claims prior to 1913, as this would be inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution.

However, during the Dialogue between Government and the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders held in August this year, it was agreed that the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development would convene the National Land Indaba to consolidate and finalise all critical issues related to land reform in the country.

As government, we remain focused on strengthening implementation, accelerating redistribution, securing tenure, and ensuring that land already restored to communities becomes productive and contributes to inclusive economic growth.

Thank you, Honourable Speaker.

21. Mrs D E Mpapane (ANC) to ask the Deputy President:

Given that the majority of Communal Property Associations (CPAs) are dysfunctional and are struggling due to a lack of government support resulting in the deterioration of these institutions which carry ageing leadership of over 50 years old, indicating a generational gap and lacking younger leadership to drive these associations forward, while it is also beset with internal factionalism, mismanagement and corruption, yet they remain critical stakeholders in land reform programmes, what strategies has he therefore implemented in his efforts to fast-track land reform and overcome the imminent specified challenges faced by CPAs, which have led to the failure of various land reform programmes that negatively impacted the productivity and success of land reform efforts? NO7116E

Reply:

Honourable Speaker,

Government recognises that Communal Property Associations (CPAs) remain central to the success of our land reform programme. Therefore, the question posed by the Deputy Chief Whip regarding the functionality of CPA’s is important as it highlights the need to focus on these critical enablers for our land reform programme.

However, CPA’s around the country are facing substantial governance and operational challenges because of internal disagreements that are limiting their efficacy and preventing beneficiaries from reaping the economic benefits of land reform program transfers. To address these challenges, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Communal Property Associations Amendment Bill into law on 30 September 2024, which amends the 1996 Communal Property Associations Act.

In terms of this new legislation, land under the control of CPA’s will be owned by residents who are members of associations, and not by the associations themselves.

The Act also establishes a Communal Property Associations Office which will be managed by a Registrar of Communal Property Associations to improve oversight and administration. These changes aim to address challenges, enhance member rights, and improve the management of communally owned properties in South Africa.

To this end, an Acting Registrar was appointed on 1 April 2025, while the permanent office is being established through a fit-for-purpose structure that will support its mandate. In this regard, government has placed emphasis on ensuring that every CPA become a sustainable, transparent, and inclusive vehicle for community ownership, thereby fulfilling the constitutional goal of equitable access to land for all South Africans.

Through the Department of Land Reform and Rural Development, government is implementing practical support measures which include:

Training and governance audits to help CPA committees meet compliance standards;

Technical advice through transactional advisers who assist with business plans and management systems;

Mediation services via the Land Rights Management Facility to resolve disputes and reduce costly litigation; and

Youth and women participation programmes to renew leadership within CPA’s.

These measures form part of a single, coordinated approach under the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture. It is therefore incumbent upon all key role-players, including members of CPA’s themselves, to perform their functions in a manner that advances the interest of their members and communities-at-large.

As for our part, through the newly established office of the Registrar of CPA’s, government will continue to monitor the functionality of CPA’s by ensuring that they are properly governed and are in compliance with the provisions of the CPA Act.

Thank you, Honourable Speaker.

22. Mr J S Malema (EFF) to ask the Deputy President:

Whether he has found that the public pronouncements and policy statements of political parties and/or organisations represented within the Government of National Unity (GNU) on key economic matters that reflects a fundamental disagreement within the GNU and which contributed to the previous budget impasse, represents a GNU that is united and coherent in its approach to economic policy formulation and implementation; if not, what steps does he intend taking to ensure that the country is not governed by a disjointed Executive without coherent economic direction, which economic programme and government business he is ultimately responsible for facilitating in the National Assembly as the Leader of Government Business; if so, how does he reconcile the conflicting public positions of political parties and/or organisations on economic policy (details furnished) within the GNU? NO7120E

Reply:

Honourable Speaker,

Allow me to begin by affirming to Honourable Malema that the Government of National Unity (GNU) is coherent and is working.

However, it is true that the Government of National Unity (GNU) has encountered challenges in fostering cooperation across political and ideological divides. Such differences in political ideologies and policies are inevitable in the Government of National Unity that is made up of 10 political parties.

The GNU Statement of Intent serves as the foundation for this government, as it outlines shared principles and priorities that continue to guide coalition parties.

As the GNU, we are resolving our political and ideological disagreements through a consensus-building framework, commitment to a unified Statement of Intent, and the implementation of designated conflict resolution mechanism.

In this regard, in 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a GNU Clearing House Mechanism to resolve policy disagreements and delegated the office of the Deputy President to lead the Clearing House Mechanism.

To this far, the GNU Clearing House Mechanism was instrumental in advancing recommendations on the implementation of clauses 4 and 5 of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act. As a result, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act on 20 December 2024.

On 29 October 2025, the GNU Clearing House adopted its Terms of Reference which creates a framework for resolving conflicts where consensus cannot be reached. Through these Terms of Reference, we have agreed that the Clearing House Mechanism serves as a recommending body rather than a decision-making structure. Any unresolved issues at the level of the Clearing House will be referred to the Political Leaders Forum for decision making.

On 03 November 2025, leaders of the political parties in the GNU concluded a highly productive two-day retreat. The leaders met to reflect on progress in the implementation of the priorities identified in the GNU Statement of Intent, to discuss contemporary national and international issues, and to address critical issues facing the country. Political leaders unanimously agreed that the GNU remains united and strong.

The leaders also reflected on the budget process for 2025. Together, we have committed to ensure more efficient collaboration when formulating budgetary priorities and frameworks, having learnt valuable lessons from that experience.

Honourable Speaker,

The GNU remains focused on key priorities to enhance the South African economy, including rapid and inclusive economic growth. Together with members of the Executive, we have been working on an investment drive to market our economic policy and to attract foreign direct investment to our economy.

Through our visit to London in September 2024 and the South Africa-France Investment Conference which took place in May 2025, we have been able to boost our trade and investment relations with the United Kingdom and France. Our objectives included promoting South Africa as an ideal investment destination, highlighting opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, agribusiness, and the digital economy.

Honourable Speaker,

The GNU is moving towards the right direction, together, we are executing an economic program that have been agreed upon by all partners in this government. The GNU acknowledges and adheres to established protocols and procedures of government, in which Executive Authority is exercised jointly by the members of Cabinet and the President.

All Ministers and Deputy Ministers in the Government of National Unity, regardless of their party affiliation, are collectively implementing the mandate and a common programme of action of government, which is aimed at improving the lives of all South Africans for the better.

I thank you Honourable Speaker.