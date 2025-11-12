EU Dairy Alternatives Market Reach USD 13,556.4 million by 2035 as Plant-Based Adoption Accelerates Across Foodservice

Demand for Dairy Alternatives in the EU

EU dairy alternatives market is set to double by 2035, fueled by plant-based adoption, fermentation, and rapid expansion in retail and foodservice channels.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales of dairy alternatives across the European Union are projected to surge from USD 6,701.1 million in 2025 to USD 13,556.4 million by 2035, marking a 100% total growth and a 7.2% CAGR over the next decade, according to the latest market intelligence data from FMI.

The expansion reflects a structural dietary shift throughout Europe as consumers adopt flexitarian, vegan, and lactose-free lifestyles, accelerating replacement of traditional dairy with plant-based milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and ice cream alternatives.

Demand for Dairy Alternatives Accelerates Across Europe

From 2025 to 2030, EU dairy alternative sales are forecast to rise from USD 6,701.1 million to USD 9,503.6 million, equivalent to 41.8% of decade-long growth. This early phase is driven by:

• Broader availability of plant-based products in mainstream retail

• Higher consumer exposure to dairy alternatives in cafés and foodservice

• Growing preference for products with improved taste, texture, and nutrition

From 2030 to 2035, industry growth strengthens further. Sales are projected to jump to USD 13,556.4 million, representing 58.2% of the decade’s expansion. The next five years will be shaped by:

• Rapid foodservice and HoReCa menu adoption

• Precision fermentation enabling dairy-identical texture and flavor

• Added demand for premium, artisanal and gourmet plant-based products

Why Europeans Are Replacing Dairy

Consumers across the EU increasingly choose dairy alternatives for:

• Digestive comfort (lactose intolerance, dairy sensitivities)

• Environmental sustainability (lower emissions, lower water use)

• Ethical sourcing and animal welfare awareness

• Wellness and nutrition, including cholesterol reduction

Plant-based products now function as direct replacements in coffee foam applications, cooking, baking, cereal, smoothies, and snacking—making sustained adoption more likely.

Segment-Level Insights

Product Type:

Non-dairy milk accounts for 55.0% of total EU sales in 2025, supported by oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, and emerging pea and cashew milk. Although absolute demand continues to rise, share is expected to slide to 48.0% by 2035 as yogurt and cheese alternatives grow faster.

Non-dairy yogurt is expected to increase from 15.0% to 17.0% share by 2035, supported by probiotic fortification. Plant-based cheese is forecast to jump from 12.0% to 16.0% as precision fermentation helps producers develop dairy-identical casein.

Application:

Retail/at-home purchases dominate 70.0% of sales in 2025 but ease to 65.0% by 2035, while foodservice expands from 20.0% to 25.0%, driven by café beverage upgrades and menu inclusion.

Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets contribute 35.0% of sales in 2025, declining modestly to 33.0% as online retail accelerates to 30.0% by 2035 through subscription and direct-to-consumer plant-based delivery models.

Nature:

Conventional dairy alternatives hold 70.0% share in 2025, sliding to 60.0% by 2035 as organic products gain traction, fueled by sustainability preferences and premiumization trends.

Country Growth Outlook

• Germany leads with 8.8% CAGR, driven by a mature vegan ecosystem and strong organic retail networks.

• Netherlands (6.0% CAGR) and Italy (5.9% CAGR) benefit from sustainability leadership, urban health trends, and café-driven adoption.

• France and Spain (5.8% CAGR each) gain traction despite traditional dairy-heavy cultures.

Competitive Landscape

The EU market remains fragmented with multinational food companies, plant-based specialists, and precision fermentation startups. Leading brands:

• Danone (Alpro brand) — ~15.0% market share

• Oatly — ~7.0% share, dominating in oat-based innovation

• Others include Nestlé, Unilever, Freedom Foods Group, Living Harvest Foods, The Whitewave Foods Company, Earth’s Own Food Company

Companies are focusing on:

• Fermentation-based casein for realistic cheese textures

• Fortification with calcium, vitamin D, B12, and protein

• Premium textures and barista-level performance

About the Report

This press release is based on EU dairy alternatives market intelligence and forward-looking analysis covering forecasts from 2025–2035.

