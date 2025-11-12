Honeycomb Paper Market Insights: Unveiling Decision-Making Dynamics and Emerging Trends Toward 2030

Honeycomb Paper Market, by Cell Size

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global honeycomb paper market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing adoption of expanded paper honeycomb as a sustainable and lightweight alternative to traditional filling materials such as solid fillings, chipboard strips, and tube boards in interior doors and partition walls.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "Honeycomb Paper Market by Core Type, Cell Size, and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030", the market was valued at $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.Market Drivers and Opportunities:- Rising substitution of traditional filling materials: Expanded paper honeycomb offers superior strength-to-weight ratio, cost efficiency, and sustainability, making it ideal for use in home décor and construction applications.- Sustainability advantage: Its recyclability and lightweight nature make it a preferred choice for eco-friendly packaging and air shipment pallets.- Emerging opportunities: Growing demand in logistics and transportation sectors due to durability and reduced carbon footprint of paper honeycomb pallets.However, poor processing performance of honeycomb paperboard restricts its usage in certain high-strength industrial applications, slightly impeding overall growth.Segmental Insights:-By Cell Size:- The 10–30 mm cell size segment accounted for nearly 50% of market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2030, registering the fastest CAGR of 5.6%. Its growing use in manufacturing interior door cores amid rapid urbanization and housing development fuels this growth.By End-use Industry:- The home décor segment held over two-fifths of total revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8%. The material's lightweight, customizable, and eco-friendly nature makes it ideal for interior doors, furniture, and decorative applications.Regional Insights:- The Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America, led the market in 2020, capturing over 40% of the global share. The region is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030, driven by rapid growth in the home décor and building & construction sectors, and a strong shift toward eco-friendly materials.Key Market Players:- Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.- Greencore Packaging- Honicel Nederland B.V.- EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited- Helios Packaging- MAC PACK- Axxor- Crown Holdings Inc.- Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA- YOJ Pack-KraftAbout UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

