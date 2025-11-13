The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $64.66 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $64.67 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market Through 2025?

The market for carbon-smart investment portfolios has expanded considerably over the past few years. Expected to rise from $28.18 billion in 2024 to $33.35 billion in 2025, it's anticipated to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. This growth in the previous period can be linked to a heightened concentration on climate-associated financial hazards, an uptick in the issuance of green bonds, the escalating performance of renewable energy assets, an increased preference for climate stress testing, and the growing accessibility of carbon-offset projects.

Expectations are high for the rapid expansion of the carbon-smart investment portfolio market in the coming years. The predicted growth will take the market size to a substantial $64.67 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 18.0%. This growth is attributed to numerous factors, including the growing popularity of eco-friendly investments, increasing consciousness about the impacts of climate change, various governmental incentives for projects reducing carbon footprint, the rising interests in portfolios aligned with net-zero goals, and amplified clarity in carbon reporting. Noteworthy trends predicted for this period include advancements in carbon accounting tools, inclusion of blockchain technology, innovations in offset verification, climate risk model development, and progress in portfolio optimization algorithms.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market?

The escalating trend of green building accreditations is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the carbon-smart investment portfolio sector in the future. Green building accreditations are officially recognized for fulfilling specific ecological, energy proficiency, and sustainability parameters throughout their planning, construction, and operation phases. The upswing in green building certifications stems from heightened environmental consciousness. This consciousness is mirrored in the emphasis by governments, businesses, and residents on energy-saving, sustainable buildings to minimize carbon emissions and operational expenses. The carbon-smart investment portfolio aids in the funding of green certification projects, contributing capital for energy-efficient building, and motivating developers to embrace certified green strategies. This, in turn, quickens the acceptance of environmentally friendly buildings. For instance, the U.S. Green Building Council, an American non-profit entity, was involved in over 46,000 residential projects certified under the LEED green building rating system in July 2024, with a nearly 5% increase in new LEED residential project registrations in 2023. Thus, the amplifying trend of green building accreditations is leading to the expansion of the carbon-smart investment portfolio sector.

Which Players Dominate The Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Allianz Global Investors GmbH

• Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

• Legal & General Investment Management Ltd.

• UBS Asset Management AG

• Fidelity Investments

• State Street Corporation

• BlackRock Inc.

• Northern Trust Asset Management Inc.

• Amundi Asset Management S.A.

• Invesco Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market?

The prominent corporations in the carbon-smart investment portfolio market are prioritizing the creation of novel solutions like environmental plantings to boost carbon sequestration, encourage biodiversity, and draw environmentally aware investors. Environmental plantings are the intentional cultivation of vegetation to mitigate carbon emissions, improve the health of the ecosystem, and aid in climate change reduction efforts. For example, in September 2025, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a pension fund company based in Canada, collaborated with the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, an investment firm based in Australia, to establish Meldora, a sustainable agriculture platform worth $165 million (AUD $250 million) in Australia. This initiative aids in climate-smart farming and the incorporation of renewable energy. It amalgamates large-scale agriculture with environmental plantings to produce high-grade Australian carbon credits. It delivers both financial and environmental dividends by facilitating productive farming in tandem with restoring native vegetation for long-term carbon sequestration and biodiversity. Meldora raises the bar for climate-smart and resilient agricultural investment in Australia.

Global Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The carbon-smart investment portfoliomarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Investment Type: Equities, Fixed Income, Mutual Funds, Exchange-Traded Funds, Other Investment Types

2) By Strategy: Negative Screening, Positive Screening, Environmental, Social, And Governance Integration, Impact Investing, Other Strategies

3) By Application: Wealth Management, Retirement Planning, Corporate Investment, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Institutional Investors, Retail Investors, Asset Managers, Pension Funds, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Equities: Green Stocks, Renewable Energy Stocks, Environmental, Social, And Governance-Focused Stocks

2) By Fixed Income: Green Bonds, Sustainability Bonds, Climate Bonds

3) By Mutual Funds: Green Mutual Funds, Climate-Focused Mutual Funds

4) By Exchange-Traded Funds: Green Exchange-Traded Funds, Low-Carbon Exchange-Traded Funds

5) By Other Investment Types: Impact Investments, Carbon Credits, Sustainable Real Asset

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Carbon-Smart Investment Portfolio Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for carbon-smart investment portfolios. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific will observe the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The report regarding this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

