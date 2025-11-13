Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market Worth?

The market for continuous bio-manufacturing skid has seen swift expansion in past years. Its value is projected to rise from $1.75 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. Factors like the escalating demand for biologics production, increased utilisation of automated bioprocessing systems, heightened investment in process intensification technologies, increased understanding of the benefits of reducing time-to-market, and the growing focus on regulatory compliance and traceability have all contributed to the growth seen in the historical period.

In the coming years, the continuous bio-manufacturing skid market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching $3.29 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. This expected rise during the forecasted period can be associated with an increasing demand for tailor-made medicine, the escalating need for scalable and modular manufacturing platforms, expanding investments in biologics within emerging markets, a growing need for green and environment-friendly production methods, and the surge in digitalization and smart manufacturing. Notable trends for the forecast period incorporate advancements in process automation technology, innovative skid designs, progress in modular bioprocessing, continuous manufacturing research and development, and the incorporation of digital monitoring solutions.

Download a free sample of the continuous bio-manufacturing skid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28999&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market?

The escalating need for biopharmaceuticals is anticipated to drive the continuous bio-manufacturing skid market's expansion in the future. Biopharmaceuticals denote therapeutic goods produced from biological sources like proteins, nucleic acids, or live cells, used to manage, prevent, or diagnose illnesses. The swelling request for biopharmaceuticals is mostly influenced by the growing occurrence of genetic and chronic diseases, which demand advanced biologic treatments for efficient management and therapy. Continuous bio-manufacturing skid boosts biopharmaceutical production by offering more efficient, automated, and scalable processes, improving consistency and speed in crafting complex therapies. For example, in January 2023, as per Cardinal Health Inc., a US-based healthcare firm, the U.S. had garnered approval for 40 FDA biosimilar products, with 25 readily available in the market. In contrast, by January 2022, 33 FDA-approved biosimilars were accessible, with 21 commercially viable. Consequently, the surging demand for biopharmaceuticals is spearheading the growth of the continuous bio-manufacturing skid market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market?

Major players in the Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Garrett Industrial Systems Ltd.

• Sartorius AG

• Getinge AB

• ZETA GmbH

• Pall Corporation

• Repligen Corporation

• ABEC Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market?

Key players in the domain of continuous bio-manufacturing skid market are endeavoring to create novel solutions, like next-generation biologic manufacturing systems, to elevate effectiveness, scalability, and product quality. Such platforms are high-tech systems that enable entirely connected, continuous biologics creation with real-time supervision, improved efficacy, and uniform quality of product. For example, Enzene Biosciences Ltd., a contract development and manufacturing organization from India, unveiled EnzeneX 2.0 at CPHI Milan 2024 in October that year. This next-generation fully connected continuous manufacturing technology for biologics is the succeeding version of its FCCM technology. This proprietary platform facilitates smooth, non-stop processing from perfusion to the final drug substance. By harnessing high-titer clones and optimized cell media, this platform enhances productivity, boosts target protein concentrations, and decreases batch-to-batch variability. The system also integrates process analytical technology for real-time monitoring and control. This aids in maintaining consistent quality and operational efficiency while providing up to a 50% drop in production expenses per gram. These platforms present an adaptable biologics manufacturing solution which is scalable and cost-effective for various modalities and media formulations.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market Share?

The continuous bio-manufacturing skidmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Single-Use Skids, Multi-Use Skids, Modular Skids

2) By Process: Upstream, Downstream, Integrated

3) By Application: Biopharmaceutical Production, Vaccine Manufacturing, Enzyme Production, Cell And Gene Therapy, Others Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Research Institutes, Others End-User

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Use Skids: Perfusion Bioreactor Skid, Tangential Flow Filtration Skid, Chromatography Skid, Buffer Preparation Skid

2) By Multi-Use Skids: Fed-Batch Bioreactor Skid, Downstream Purification Skid, Ultrafiltration Skid, Viral Inactivation Skid

3) By Modular Skid: Plug And Play Bioreactor Skid, Integrated Downstream Skid, Automated Sampling Skid, Real-Time Monitoring Skid

View the full continuous bio-manufacturing skid market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/continuous-bio-manufacturing-skid-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market?

In the Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Global Market Report 2025, North America had the biggest market share in 2024 and the projection for its growth is included. The report analyzes all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Continuous Bio-Manufacturing Skid Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Digital Biomanufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-biomanufacturing-global-market-report

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopharmaceuticals-contract-manufacturing-global-market-report

Bioengineering Technology Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioengineering-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.