Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube joins NSFAS application drive in Khayelitsha, 13 Nov

Deputy Minister Nomusa Dube-Ncube will on Thursday 13 November 2025, join the NSFAS drive in Khayelitsha aimed at getting students to register for funding before the closing date 15 November 2025.

NSFAS provides bursaries to deserving South African students from low-income households that helps them access higher education and training and to build a pathway to success.

The drive is part of an ongoing initiative to ensure that students are well informed about the options that are available to them to access higher education and training. Since applications opened NSFAS has encouraged students to apply through their website www.nsfas.org.za.

The deputy minister is expected to engage with the students and other stakeholders under the mission of getting as many students as possible to apply.

Members of the media are invited to join as follows: 
Date: 13 November 2025
Time: 11:00
Venue: Joe Slovo Engineering High School, (Cape Town, Khayelitsha)

For media queries contact:
Matshepo Dibetso 
Cell: 068 417 2240
E-mail: Dibetso.m@dhet.gov.za

