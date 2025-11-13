The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 16.5% Through 2025-2029

Expected to grow to $2.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market?

The market size for monitoring carbon intensity in the shipping industry has seen considerable growth in the past years. The growth is expected to continue, elevating from $1.03 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.20 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Factors contributing to this historic growth include escalated regulatory constraints, increasing fuel prices, heightened environmental consciousness, augmented fuel usage, and escalating carbon emissions.

The market size for monitoring carbon intensity in shipping is predicted to witness swift expansion in the coming years, reaching $2.22 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The escalating adoption of substitute fuels, expansion of green technologies, surging demand for carbon-free shipping, strengthening stakeholder pressure, and intensifying focus on sustainability are the key contributors to the growth projected in the forecast period. The period is also expected to see trends like technological progress, evolution of alternate fuels, commitment towards R&D, enhancement in ship designs and the inception of eco-friendly shipping corridors.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market?

The growth of the carbon intensity monitoring for shipping market is being driven by the rise in vessel traffic. The term 'increasing vessel traffic' relates to the escalated number of ships docking at ports, harbors and terminals as a result of the expansion of global trade. The rise in this traffic can be attributed to the post-pandemic increase in volumes of container and bulk cargo, spurred by the surge in international trade and port throughput. Carbon intensity monitoring for shipping plays an essential role in managing and reducing emissions per trip, improving fuel efficiency and ensuring regulatory compliance, all amidst ever-growing vessel traffic. For example, in February 2025, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, a bi-state agency in the US, reported that monthly twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) volumes at their facilities had reached 718,826. This was a rise of 12% from February 2024, while December’s TEU total of 688,180 was a 9% increase over December 2023. Hence, the rise in vessel traffic is accelerating the growth of the carbon intensity monitoring for shipping market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market?

Major players in the Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hanwha Group

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• Bureau Veritas S.A.

• American Bureau of Shipping (ABS)

• DNV AS

• Lloyd’s Register Group Limited

• Gaztransport & Technigaz S.A. (GTT)

• Kongsberg Digital AS

• ZeroNorth A/S

• RightShip Pty Ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market?

Major players in the shipping market are concentrating their efforts on advancements in carbon intensity monitoring technology. Such innovations include revised methodologies to bolster the precision of emissions measurements, enhance data transparency, and aid in adhering to emerging maritime decarbonization regulations. The term 'revised methodology' pertains to new calculation frameworks, measurement standards, and evaluation criteria designed to provide more precise assessments of a ship’s greenhouse gas emissions and carbon intensity performance. As an example, in September 2023, UK-based maritime risk management and environmental performance platform RightShip launched its updated GHG 2.0 Rating. This revised rating utilizes an enhanced methodology aimed at improving transparency and accuracy in evaluating the greenhouse gas performance of vessels, promoting maritime decarbonization. The amended methodology brings in new data sources and more stringent evaluation criteria, delivering more robust and significant insights for ship owners, charterers, and regulators aspiring to minimize shipping’s carbon footprint.

What Segments Are Covered In The Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market Report?

The carbon intensity monitoring for shippingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Vessel Type: Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Container Ships, General Cargo Ships, Other Vessel Types

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Fleet Management, Regulatory Compliance, Emissions Reporting, Performance Optimization, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial Shipping, Passenger Shipping, Offshore Support Vessels, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Emissions Tracking And Reporting Software, Data Analytics And Visualization Platforms, Compliance Management Software, Voyage Optimization Software, Predictive Maintenance And Performance Monitoring Tools, Cloud-Based Carbon Monitoring Platforms

2) By Hardware: Emission Sensors And Analyzers, Data Acquisition Systems, Satellite And Global Positioning System (GPS) Tracking Devices, Onboard Monitoring Units, Internet Of Things (IoT) Gateways And Edge Devices, Communication And Networking Equipment

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Calibration And Maintenance Services, Data Collection And Validation Services, Regulatory Consulting And Compliance Services, Training And Support Services, Fleet Performance Assessment And Optimization Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Carbon Intensity Monitoring For Shipping Market?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for carbon intensity monitoring for shipping. The region expecting the most rapid expansion by 2025 is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

