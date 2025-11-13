Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market to Reach USD $3.21 Billion by 2029 at 13.2% CAGR

Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market In 2025?

In recent times, the market size of closed viral vector manufacturing platforms has been expanding swiftly. It is projected to further expand from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. Factors such as the surge in gene therapy studies, enhanced investments in biopharmaceuticals, rising incidence of genetic diseases, early utilization of viral vectors, and increased healthcare spending contributed to the growth in this historical period.

The market size for closed viral vector manufacturing platforms is set to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years, projected to reach $3.21 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. This strong growth over the forecast period could be a result of an increasing need for viral vectors, sterile and scalable production, governmental regulation supporting gene therapies, and a growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, the enhancement of cell and gene therapy pipelines could contribute to this surge. Potential trends anticipated in the forecast period encompass the integration of automation in manufacturing, the implementation of single-use bioreactors, an emphasis on process standardization, partnerships between biotech firms and CDMO companies, and the creation of high-yield viral production platforms.

Download a free sample of the closed viral vector manufacturing platforms market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28981&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market?

The rise in the number of clinical trials is set to fuel the expansion of the closed viral vector manufacturing platforms market in the future. Clinical trials are meticulously planned investigations carried out on individuals to test the safety, efficacy, and precise application of new medical treatments or interventions. The increasing prevalence of chronic and intricate diseases necessitates the search for innovative treatments, thus leading to more demand for clinical trials. Closed viral vector manufacturing platforms assist these trials by delivering reliable, sterile production of viral vectors, validating the safety and dependability of the therapies in question. For instance, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), a trade association based in the UK, reported in December 2024 that the total count of industry-sponsored clinical trials initiated in the UK increased from 411 in 2022 to 426 in 2023. Hence, the surging number of clinical trials is bolstering the growth of the closed viral vector manufacturing platforms market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Industry?

Major players in the Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Lonza Group AG

• WuXi AppTec

• Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

• FUJIFILM Biotechnologies

• Oxford Biomedica Plc

• Hillgene

• Takara Bio Inc.

• SkyPharma Production SAS

What Are The Future Trends Of The Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market?

Significant players in the closed viral vector manufacturing markets are concentrating on the creation of cutting-edge solutions, such as nitro controllers, to combat nitrogen-induced stress or toxicity within cell cultures. Nitro controllers are tools or mechanisms that keep track and regulate nitrogen content or reactive nitrogen species within a bioprocess. This promotes ideal conditions for cell growth and product formation. For instance, Univercells Technologies, a biotech company based out of Belgium, launched its scale-X nitro controller in May 2025. This system is not only compact and cost-effective but also designed for large-scale viral vector and vaccine production. The system is compatible with 200 m² and 600 m² scale-X nitro bioreactors and is adapted to both adherent and suspension cell cultures. It is capable of efficient production of AAV, lentiviral vectors, exosomes, and oncolytic viruses. It also supports swift scaling up, making the move from research and development to business manufacturing possible within eight months.

What Segments Are Covered In The Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market Report?

The closed viral vector manufacturing platformsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA), Lentiviral Vectors, Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, Other Product Types

2) By Workflow: Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Fill-Finish

3) By Application: Gene Therapy, Vaccines, Cell Therapy, Other Applications

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Plasmid Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA): Supercoiled DNA, Linearized DNA, Minicircle DNA

2) By Lentiviral Vectors: Integrating Lentiviral Vectors, Non-Integrating Lentiviral Vectors

3) By Adenoviral Vectors: Replication-Deficient Adenoviral Vectors, Replication-Competent Adenoviral Vectors

4) By Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors (AAV): Single-Stranded AAV (ssAAV), Self-Complementary AAV (scAAV)

5) By Retroviral Vectors: Gamma-Retroviral Vectors, Alpha-Retroviral Vectors

6) By Other Product Types: Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Vectors, Vaccinia Virus Vectors, Baculovirus Vectors

View the full closed viral vector manufacturing platforms market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/closed-viral-vector-manufacturing-platforms-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is also predicted that Asia-Pacific will be the region with the most rapid expansion. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Closed Viral Vector Manufacturing Platforms Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-vector-manufacturing-global-market-report

Viral And Non Viral Vector Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/viral-and-non-viral-vector-manufacturing-global-market-report

Oral Expectorant Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-expectorant-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.