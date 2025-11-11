Shambolic Liberals on show as Tarzia’s leadership defied again

Release date: 12/11/25

Liberal infighting is on display yet again, with a vote to be held today on Sarah Game’s controversial late-term abortion bill as a result of support from a Liberal frontbencher, in direct defiance of his leader.

Shadow Minister and Liberal MLC Dennis Hood seconded Ms Game’s late term abortion bill which will now go to a vote in the Legislative Council today. Without a seconder, the Bill could not have been introduced.

In November last year Vincent Tarzia said the issue of late term abortion was “a distraction” and said the Liberals “won’t be revisiting it” under his leadership.

ABC Radio 18 November 2024

Tarzia: It was a distraction, and we won’t be revisiting it under my leadership, simple as that. Done and dusted, I’m glad it’s behind us.

This comes just days after Tarzia’s handpicked recruit, Frank Pangallo MLC, openly defied his leader calling for e-scooters to be off the roads. This is despite his own leader, Vincent Tarzia, saying the Government did not move fast enough on legislation to permit e-scooters on roads.

All of this is on the back of a litany of chaos from the Liberals this term including:

Jing Lee resigning from the party earlier this year and sitting as an independent;

David Speirs quitting the leadership, before being arrested, charged and convicted of drug offences;

Resignations from the Liberal Party of Troy Bell, Fraser Ellis and Sam Duluk in recent years as they faced legal proceedings.

The Labor Government is firmly focused on growing our economy and enhancing economic opportunity for all South Australians, and has this week been ranked as the best place in the nation to do business by the Business Council of Australia. Meanwhile the Liberals are once again focused on culture wars and tearing themselves apart.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

This is just the latest chapter in Liberal Party chaos.

Once again Liberal frontbenchers are showing they have no respect for their Leader Vincent Tarzia and are openly defying him.

If they can’t govern themselves, how can they claim to be able to govern South Australia?

The Liberals are focused on culture wars and distractions rather than policy and delivering for all South Australians.

By contrast, the State Government’s priority is getting things done for South Australians - including building more homes, building a bigger health system and growing our economy.

Just this week South Australia has been ranked as the best place in the nation to do business. This is because we have a strong, stable, reliable Labor government, unlike the offerings from the shambolic, culture war obsessed Liberal Party.