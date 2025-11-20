THERUN Debuts Foldable Treadmill and 2-in-1 Walking Pad for Home Fitness

THERUN 3.0 HP Brushless Incline Treadmill THERUN 2.5 HP 2-in-1 Walking Pad

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, CHINA, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Home fitness brand THERUN FITNESS, under HONGKONG XIN BEI DI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD. today announced the expansion of its smart treadmill lineup with two new models — the upgraded THERUN Auto-Incline Treadmill and the THERUN 2-in-1 Walking Pad . Both products are designed for users seeking professional-level performance, sleek design, and convenience for modern home fitness.Built for Home Fitness EnthusiastsAs more consumers embrace active lifestyles, the demand for compact, high-performance treadmills for home use continues to rise. THERUN’s new treadmills combine intelligent features, whisper-quiet motors, and foldable designs — redefining how people experience workouts at home.The THERUN brand was founded on a simple belief: “Fitness is my attitude.” The company aims to inspire users to push beyond limits and discover the transformative power of running.“We don’t just make treadmills — we create motion that fits your life,” said Mandy Zhu, Brand Manager of THERUN FITNESS . “Because real fitness doesn’t start in the gym — it starts at home.”THERUN Auto-Incline Treadmill – Power Meets SilenceThis foldable treadmill for home features a 3.0 HP brushless motor, delivering 40% enhanced performance and 3x longer lifespan (up to 3,500 hours) compared to general motors. Operating at less than 20 dB, it offers a near-silent experience while supporting speeds up to 8.7 MPH and 12% auto incline to simulate uphill running.The treadmill includes a 47.2" x 17" running area, a double-deck design for better stability, and 10 shock absorbers that minimize joint impact. It supports users up to 300 lbs, making it suitable for marathon runners, sprinters, and daily trainers alike. With its hydraulic folding system, users can safely fold or unfold it in seconds, saving up to 1/3 of traditional treadmill space.THERUN 2-in-1 Walking Pad – Compact Power and VersatilityThe THERUN Walking Pad combines elegance with practicality. Equipped with a 2.5 HP motor, it delivers stable, quiet performance (0.6–6.2 MPH) ideal for both home and office environments. Its 3-level manual incline enhances fat burning efficiency by simulating hiking and mountain climbing, offering up to 3x better calorie burn than flat running. The 38" x 15" 5-layer anti-slip running belt and 6 shock absorbers provide joint protection and comfort during exercise. Fully pre-assembled, the treadmill is ready to use right out of the box and folds to less than 4.5 inches thick, making it easy to slide under a desk, sofa, or bed — ideal for small apartments and offices.About THERUN FITNESSTHERUN FITNESS is a home fitness brand under HONGKONG XIN BEI DI TECHNOLOGY CO LTD., dedicated to designing intelligent fitness equipment that empowers users to stay active anywhere. Guided by its brand vision “Your Home, Your Gym,” THERUN emphasizes smart design, durability, and comfort to make professional-level workouts accessible to all. Products — including treadmills, walking pads, and incline fitness machines — are available on Amazon and other global e-commerce platforms.

